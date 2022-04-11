35 of the Best ‘Bookface’ Challenge Photos You’ll Ever See

Though it’s generally accepted that you’re not supposed to judge a book by its cover, it’s hard to deny that some good book cover art can really make a difference. An eye-catching book jacket can make or break whether a reader snatches a volume off the shelf or passes it by as it sits collecting dust. And it’s not always about whether or not the book seems like an interesting read. In fact, some creative bookworms might simply be scouring the shelves in search of a distinctive cover to capture the perfect snapshot for what’s known as the “bookface” challenge.

The lighthearted social media trend challenges clever readers to align their face or body so that it matches up seamlessly with the image on a book cover and then take a picture of the resulting mashup. It makes for some extremely impressive and often amusing photo-ops, which is why the sensation has been sweeping the internet for years now. One of the challenge’s most prolific contributors on social media is the Librairie Mollat, France’s first independent bookstore established in 1896. And with more than 300,000 titles in its stacks, the bookshop leaves visitors with plenty of covers to choose from.

Since getting in on the trend, both employees and patrons alike have shared their bookface challenge photos taken among Librairie Mollat’s shelves. The bookstore itself has made it a tradition to share a new one chosen from among the best on its social media every Monday. And of course, over the years they’ve gotten some pretty impressive ones. In fact, the company credits the bookface challenge with helping the storefront to gain more of a presence on social media, totaling up to nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram to date.

Curious to see what it’s all about? Scroll down to see some of Librairie Mollat’s best bookface challenge entries of all time, and you just might be surprised by how these book covers stack up. For more incredible bookfaces check out Librairie Mollat’s Instagram or even give the hashtag a search. And if you’re inspired to try making a bookface of your own, all you need is a book, a camera, and perhaps a trusty sidekick.

Librairie Mollat, France's first independent bookstore, has made a name for itself on social media with its many “bookface” challenge photos that seamlessly mashup book cover art with actual people.

Some patrons have gotten pretty creative with their entries, and you'd be surprised at just how well some of these book covers stack up.

Some people even managed to make an impressive match with illustrated characters, and the ensuing illusions range everything from amusing to downright unsettling.

