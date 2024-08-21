Home / Science

15-Year-Old Heman Bekele Named TIME’s Kid of the Year 2024 for Breakthrough Cancer-Curing Soap

By Emma Taggart on August 21, 2024

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TIME (@time)

Skin cancer ranks among the most prevalent cancers worldwide, with millions of new cases diagnosed each year. However, a potentially revolutionary solution may soon be within reach thanks to the innovative work of a young scientist named Heman Bekele. This impressive 15-year-old from Annandale, Virginia, developed a bar of soap infused with immunotherapy drugs to help fight the disease. And his incredible work just earned him the title of TIME’s Kid of the Year for 2024.

Before moving to the U.S., Bekele spent the first four years of his life in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. There, he observed local laborers working long hours under the scorching sun and learned from his parents about the importance of protecting skin from harmful UV radiation.

“When I came to America, I realized how big of a problem the sun and UV radiation is when you’re exposed to it for really long periods of time,” Bekele recalls. “That’s what inspired me to go towards [developing treatment for] skin cancer, because right now there are no affordable and accessible alternatives to the really pricey treatment on the market.”

Bekele has had a love for science ever since he was 4 years old, when he began conducting his own experiments with common household chemicals like dish soap and laundry detergent. He reveals, “Long before I was mixing ingredients for soap, I would just mix together ‘potions’ looking for reactions.” Fortunately, his parents fostered his curiosity and encouraged him to pursue his passion.

A few years ago, Bekele came across imiquimod, a drug known for treating certain skin cancers. Typically used in a cream as part of larger treatment plans, he started thinking about how to make it more accessible for those in the early stages of the disease. He envisioned a bar of soap as a simple and affordable way to deliver this crucial medication, potentially reducing the high costs associated with skin cancer treatment. However, Bekele still needed to ensure that imiquimod would remain on the skin even after the soap is rinsed off.  He solved this by mixing it with a lipid-based nanoparticle, which helps the drug cling to the skin at a molecular level.

In October 2023, Bekele applied for the 3M Young Scientist Challenge with his cancer-treating soap and earned the title of America’s Top Young Scientist, as well as a cash prize of $25,000. This amazing achievement also helped Bekele find new opportunities and support within the scientific community. The young scientist is now supported by Vito Rebecca, a molecular biologist and assistant professor at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, who has become both his sponsor and lab partner.

In addition to thoroughly testing the soap, Bekele needs to secure a patent and obtain FDA certification, which could take some time. However, he hopes to have his Skin Cancer Treating Soap on the market by 2028. Priced at just $8.50 per bar, it promises to make skin cancer treatment affordable and accessible to as many people as possible.

“A lot of people have this mindset that everything’s been done, there’s nothing left for me to do,” Bekele told TIME. “To anybody having that thought, [I’d say] we’ll never run out of ideas in this world. Just keep inventing. Keep thinking of new ways to improve our world and keep making it a better place.”

15-year-old Heman Bekele was named TIME’s Kid of the Year for 2024 for his innovative cancer-curing soap.

Heman Bekele: Website | Instagram
TIME: Website | Facebook | Instagram | X | YouTube
h/t: [TIME]

Related Articles:

14-Year-Old Is Named “America’s Top Young Scientist” for Developing Soap To Treat Skin Cancer

TIME Magazine Names Gitanjali Rao Its Very First ‘Kid of the Year’

Professor Beats Incurable Brain Tumor Diagnosis Thanks to His Own Pioneering Treatment Against Cancer

Ingenious Poster Uses Lemons to Help You Identify Different Signs of Breast Cancer

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Scientists Find Evidence That Rain First Fell on Earth 4 Billion Years Ago
Antarctica Faces 50-Degree Temperature Increase Amid Persisting Heat Wave
Take the Shortest IQ Test in the World – Only 3 Questions Long but Surprisingly Revealing
Battery-Like Metals Generate “Dark Oxygen” in the Deep Ocean
NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Crystals of Pure Sulfur on Mars
Scientists Discover First-Ever Organism That Doesn’t Need Oxygen To Survive

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Ancient Dingo DNA Reveals the Surprising Origins of Australia’s Iconic Wild Dog
Rare Blue Tree Frog Discovered in Remote Part of Australia
Scientists 3D Print LEGO Bricks Made From Meteorite Dust To Test Building on the Moon
Subvocalization: Why Most of Us Have a Voice in Our Heads When We Read
Meet the Lokiceratops, a Dinosaur With Unique Horns
Revolutionary Technology Digitally Reconstructs Faces of Ancient Skulls Found in Scotland

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.