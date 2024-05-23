Home / Science / Health

Professor Beats Incurable Brain Tumor Diagnosis Thanks to His Own Pioneering Treatment Against Cancer

By Regina Sienra on May 23, 2024
Closeup of X-ray photography of human brain

Photo: Nomadsoul1/Depositphotos

Many doctors and academics work tirelessly to find a cure for many types of cancer. But for Richard Scolyer, his time devoted to oncologic medicine came back to save his own life. The Australian professor, who has done some revolutionary research on melanoma, was diagnosed with a form of incurable brain cancer known as glioblastoma. In a twist of fate, Scolyer applied his own findings to his treatment. Now, a year after he suffered his first seizure, he reports being cancer-free.

Scolyer shared the good news on X (formerly Twitter), where he has been chronicling his disease. “I had brain MRI scan last Thursday looking for recurrent glioblastoma (and/or treatment complications),” he wrote. “I found out yesterday that there is still no sign of recurrence. I couldn’t be happier!!!!!” The University of Sydney professor also made sure to thank his wife and family for their support during these trying times.

Since the median time of recurrence for the kind of tumor he had is six months, Scolyer is hopeful that the tumor will not return. “I’m extremely hopeful that the novel neoadjuvant combination immunotherapy I’ve had & the scientific changes we demonstrated in my tumor post versus pre immunotherapy are being translated into clinical benefit!” he wrote. “I’d be thrilled & very proud if this novel approach makes a difference for me and future brain cancer patients.”

The professor's innovative research has an immunotherapy approach, which activates a patient's own immune system. As such, his contributions to the fight against melanoma are credited with saving thousands of people. But by having his own treatment applied to him, his peers hope he'll bring advancement to brain cancer treatments as well.

On top of the exciting health update, his determination and work against cancer as part of the Melanoma Institute Australia earned him and his fellow professor Georgina Long the Australians of the Year award. “By undertaking an experimental treatment with risk of shortening his life, he has advanced the understanding of brain cancer and is benefiting future patients,” shared the University of Sydney after Scolyer and Long were announced as winners.

While the treatment has had some obstacles, like Scolyer dealing with respiratory infection and pneumonia, he and his team are optimistic about the results. Speaking to Sky News, the professor said, “The risk of major adverse reactions to these sorts of drugs is fairly high, but I've had it plain-sailing so far so I couldn't be happier and I hope it stays like that for some time longer.”

Australian professor Richard Scolyer, who was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumor, has announced he is cancer-free thanks to his own treatment.

Scolyer has done some revolutionary research on melanoma, and his immunotherapy approach is credited with saving thousands of lives.

“I’d be thrilled & very proud if this novel approach makes a difference for me & future brain cancer patients.”

Richard Scolyer: Twitter
h/t: [Sky News]

Related Articles:

14-Year-Old Is Named “America’s Top Young Scientist” for Developing Soap To Treat Skin Cancer

Flight Attendant Makes Announcement for 6-Year-Old Who Beat Cancer and the Plane Erupts in Cheers

Israeli Hospital Develops Blood Cancer Treatment With a 90% Success Rate

Black-Owned Lingerie Company Has Created Breast Cancer Screen Bras for Women of Color

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Poignant Video From Soccer Club Reminds Men To Check in on Their Friends’ Mental Health
Global Life Expectancy Is 6.2 Years Longer Than Before
World Happiness Report Releases 2024 List of “Happiest Countries in the World” and Finland Is #1 Again
Here’s Why Medieval Medicine Was Not as Bad as We Think
Study Finds That Dementia Rates Are Declining
Study Finds That Dancing Helps With Weight Loss and Also Improves Physical and Mental Health

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Research Finds That Playing an Instrument or Singing Helps Keep Your Brain Healthy
Japanese Scientists Are Developing a Way to Regrow Human Teeth
Doctor Reveals How Often You Should Be Washing Your Bed Sheets
People Can Be Prescribed “Photography” as a Mental Health Treatment in the UK
108-Year-Old Woman Credits Having “Dogs, Not Kids” as Her Secret to a Long Life
Developers of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Technology Win Nobel Prize

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.