Expressive Paintings Visualize the Struggles of Moving Through Darkness

By Jessica Stewart on February 10, 2025
Mixed media painting by Hera of Herakut

“Maintaining Your Soft Self Underneath That Tough Shell Takes More Effort Than Some Might Think” (acrylic paint, spray paint, charcoal on canvas)

One of our favorite multidisciplinary artists, Hera, is back with a beautifully executed exhibition at the Corey Helford Gallery in Los Angeles. Hera, one half of the acclaimed street art duo Herakut, has painted a new collection featuring her surreal, wide-eyed portraits.

All My Friends Know Darkness, which is a shared solo show with Hapa painter and muralist Lauren YS, is a look at what it takes to struggle through difficult times. Incorporating animals and pop culture touches like Hello Kitty into the pieces, each subject dons an item like a helmet, perhaps protecting themselves from surrounding hardship.

The mixed-media work brings everything fans love about Hera's public murals to a smaller scale. Each seems to present a mini life lesson, with poignant titles reflecting the artist's intentions.

“From the very first rough lines of spraypaint to the final charcoal ones, a thought kept coming up while painting this piece of art and became its title: ALL MY FRIENDS KNOW DARKNESS,” she writes on Instagram. “I do feel fortunate about this truth, as all those close to my heart have struggled finding their way THROUGH dark times. They have found their own resilience, they have come out their own heroes, yet most know that there is little to no guarantee the light stays on forever. Which makes them grateful for the moments it’s here to enjoy. That’s what I love about my friends.”

Scroll down to see more of Hera's evocative pieces from the show, which is currently on view at Corey Helford Gallery until March 8, 2025.

Mixed media painting by Hera of Herakut

“You Can’t Just Rely On Being Strong And Brave – Sometimes You Need To Be Pretty, Too” (acrylic paint, spray paint, charcoal on canvas)

Mixed media painting by Hera of Herakut

“All My Friends Know Darkness” (acrylic paint, spray paint, charcoal on canvas)

Mixed media painting by Hera of Herakut

“Life Says, It’s Time To Show Some Teeth” (acrylic paint, spray paint, charcoal on canvas)

Mixed media painting by Hera of Herakut

“As Soft As The World Allows Me To Be” (acrylic paint, spray paint, charcoal on canvas)

Mixed media painting by Hera of Herakut

“Because Those Who Mind Don’t Matter And Those Who Matter Don’t Mind” (acrylic paint, spray paint, charcoal on canvas)

Mixed media painting by Hera of Herakut

“I Might Never Forget My Trauma, But Also Never Forget What Healed Me” (acrylic paint, spray paint, charcoal on canvas)

Mixed media painting by Hera of Herakut

“We Don’t Have To Look The Same To Be Family” (acrylic paint, spray paint, charcoal on canvas)

Mixed media painting by Hera of Herakut

“My Friend With Eight Arms Is Teaching Me How To Hold On To Things (Its With The Heart – Not The Hands)” (acrylic paint, spray paint, charcoal on canvas)

Mixed media painting by Hera of Herakut

“Small But Unafraid” (acrylic paint, spray paint, charcoal on canvas)

Exhibition Information:
Hera and Lauren YS
All My Friends Know Darkness
February 1, 2025–March 8, 2025
Corey Helford Gallery
571 S Anderson Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033

Hera: Instagram

