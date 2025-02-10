Expressive Paintings Visualize the Struggles of Moving Through Darkness

One of our favorite multidisciplinary artists, Hera, is back with a beautifully executed exhibition at the Corey Helford Gallery in Los Angeles. Hera, one half of the acclaimed street art duo Herakut, has painted a new collection featuring her surreal, wide-eyed portraits.

All My Friends Know Darkness, which is a shared solo show with Hapa painter and muralist Lauren YS, is a look at what it takes to struggle through difficult times. Incorporating animals and pop culture touches like Hello Kitty into the pieces, each subject dons an item like a helmet, perhaps protecting themselves from surrounding hardship.

The mixed-media work brings everything fans love about Hera's public murals to a smaller scale. Each seems to present a mini life lesson, with poignant titles reflecting the artist's intentions.

“From the very first rough lines of spraypaint to the final charcoal ones, a thought kept coming up while painting this piece of art and became its title: ALL MY FRIENDS KNOW DARKNESS,” she writes on Instagram. “I do feel fortunate about this truth, as all those close to my heart have struggled finding their way THROUGH dark times. They have found their own resilience, they have come out their own heroes, yet most know that there is little to no guarantee the light stays on forever. Which makes them grateful for the moments it’s here to enjoy. That’s what I love about my friends.”

Scroll down to see more of Hera's evocative pieces from the show, which is currently on view at Corey Helford Gallery until March 8, 2025.

Exhibition Information :

Hera and Lauren YS

All My Friends Know Darkness

February 1, 2025–March 8, 2025

Corey Helford Gallery

571 S Anderson Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033