Made in a distinctive graffiti style, Jasmin Siddiqui's paintings look as though they were plucked straight off the streets. The German-Pakistani artist, better known as Hera from the art duo Herakut, is debuting a new solo exhibition titled tHERApy room 2 at the Corey Helford Gallery in Los Angeles. It explores the human condition and childhood experiences through a cast of large-eyed female figures adorned with uncanny animal headwear.

Although created on traditional canvases, Siddiqui brought her graffiti roots into the making of these paintings by using a mix of spray paint, acrylic, and even charcoal. As a result of this approach, a rainbow of colors drips down the canvases. Additionally, all of the figures are rendered in a rough, sketchy way that emphasizes the youth of the characters themselves.

“It’s 23 years now since I have touched a spray can for the first time. Who would have thought this tool would have such a defining effect on my life,” Hera says. “To me, it was a match made in heaven, as it really felt like I had finally found my own vocabulary. One could say that I created my own language, in which I have been non-stop communicating and sharing my thoughts ever since—on walls all over the world and on so many canvases, I’ve lost count.”

Although these female figures vary slightly in appearance and accessory, they are united by their large expressive eyes and connection to animals and nature. “But even though I’ve written up hundreds of messages next to hundreds of big-eyed figures, it doesn’t get old or feel less important to me,” she continues. “Because each note I write and share with the world, is actually a message addressed to that inner child, the vulnerable part that needs that extra encouragement, that talk of hope, of magic, and a little bit of escapism.”

Hera's art is currently on view at the Corey Helford Gallery in Los Angeles until May 27, 2023. Be sure to follow the artist's Instagram to keep up to date with her latest projects.

German-Pakistani artist Jasmin Siddiqui, better known as Hera of Herakut, has a new exhibition titled tHERApy room 2.

It features paintings made in her expressive graffiti style.

Her big-eyed characters explore the human condition and childhood experiences.

Each painting is made with a combination of spray cans and acrylic paint on canvas.

Hera of Herakut: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Hera of Herakut.

