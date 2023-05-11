Home / Art / Painting

Graffiti-Style Characters With Expressive Big Eyes Explore One’s Inner Child

By Margherita Cole on May 11, 2023
Graffiti Art by Hera of Herakut

Made in a distinctive graffiti style, Jasmin Siddiqui's paintings look as though they were plucked straight off the streets. The German-Pakistani artist, better known as Hera from the art duo Herakut, is debuting a new solo exhibition titled tHERApy room 2 at the Corey Helford Gallery in Los Angeles. It explores the human condition and childhood experiences through a cast of large-eyed female figures adorned with uncanny animal headwear.

Although created on traditional canvases, Siddiqui brought her graffiti roots into the making of these paintings by using a mix of spray paint, acrylic, and even charcoal. As a result of this approach, a rainbow of colors drips down the canvases. Additionally, all of the figures are rendered in a rough, sketchy way that emphasizes the youth of the characters themselves.

“It’s 23 years now since I have touched a spray can for the first time. Who would have thought this tool would have such a defining effect on my life,” Hera says. “To me, it was a match made in heaven, as it really felt like I had finally found my own vocabulary. One could say that I created my own language, in which I have been non-stop communicating and sharing my thoughts ever since—on walls all over the world and on so many canvases, I’ve lost count.”

Although these female figures vary slightly in appearance and accessory, they are united by their large expressive eyes and connection to animals and nature. “But even though I’ve written up hundreds of messages next to hundreds of big-eyed figures, it doesn’t get old or feel less important to me,” she continues. “Because each note I write and share with the world, is actually a message addressed to that inner child, the vulnerable part that needs that extra encouragement, that talk of hope, of magic, and a little bit of escapism.”

Hera's art is currently on view at the Corey Helford Gallery in Los Angeles until May 27, 2023. Be sure to follow the artist's Instagram to keep up to date with her latest projects.

German-Pakistani artist Jasmin Siddiqui, better known as Hera of Herakut, has a new exhibition titled tHERApy room 2.

Graffiti Art by Hera of Herakut

It features paintings made in her expressive graffiti style.

Graffiti Art by Hera of Herakut

Her big-eyed characters explore the human condition and childhood experiences.

Graffiti Art by Hera of Herakut

Each painting is made with a combination of spray cans and acrylic paint on canvas.

Graffiti Art by Hera of HerakutHera of Herakut: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Hera of Herakut.

Related Articles:

Street Artist Fills Unsightly Potholes With Incredible Mosaics of Famous Art

Wheat-Pasted Street Art Cleverly Interacts With the Landscape, Inviting You Into Its World

Street Artist Adds Eye-Mazing Murals With Detailed Reflections of the City

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Stunning NYC Exhibit of Six Contemporary Landscape Painters Brings Nature to the City
10 Best Canvases for Beginners and Professional Artists
11 Easy Watercolor Techniques All Painters Need To Know
The Fascinating History of “Paint-by-Numbers” Kits
Exquisite Rock Paintings Capture the Natural Beauty of Oregon
How to Get Paint Out of Your Clothes, From Acrylics to Oils

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Found Ocean Stones Are Transformed Into Vibrant Mandalas You Can Hold in Your Hand
Artist Reimagines Celebrities as the Subjects of Classical Paintings
Iridescent Circular Artwork Perfectly Captures the Energy and Rhythm of Modern Cities
Incredible Rock Paintings Imagine Furry Creatures as Palm-Sized Pets
The Evolution of Landscape Painting and How Contemporary Artists Keep It Alive
Artist Adorns Slices of Wood With Enchanting Woodland Illustrations

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.