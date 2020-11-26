Learn How to Draw a Great White Shark in 7 Simple Steps

The ocean is full of incredible aquatic creatures that we rarely have a chance to see in our day-to-day life. One of the most famous among them is the great white shark. At an average of 15 feet in length and often weighing more than 2,000 pounds, these fish are some of the most efficient macropredators.

Want to learn how to capture a great white on paper? This tutorial will teach you how to render the large shark in pencil, before completing it in ink. All you will need to get started is a reference photo of a great white, some paper, and drawing supplies. Ready to give it a go? Then, let's draw a shark!

How to Draw a Great White Shark

Step 1: Draw the shark's body

Start by sketching a long boat-like shape for the shark's body.

Step 2: Add the fins

Then, it is time to add the fins to the shark's body. At the top of the back, draw a large triangular dorsal fin; above the belly, draw a long pectoral fin that tapers at the end; and near the end of the body, draw a pelvic fin. Afterward, draw a part of the second pectoral fin that is further away.

Step 3: Sketch the tail

Next, sketch a large tail fin, or caudal fin, at the end of the shark's body. This should be more or less in the shape of a crescent moon.

Step 4: Draw the eyes, nose, and mouth

Afterward, add a thin nostril and a round, circular eye near the tip of the shark's nose. Then, take your pencil a little further down and carve out an open mouth from the body of the fish. You can leave it without teeth for the moment.

Step 5: Add more details

Now, you can add a few more details to the shark. Great whites are known for their gray and white coloring, so add a light line above the belly to demarcate these two areas. At this time, you can also add five gills beside the pectoral fin.

Step 6: Sketch the teeth

Erase any unnecessary pencil marks that still remain on the drawing, and add a bottom row of triangle-shaped teeth to the shark's mouth.

Step 7: Go over the drawing in ink

Finally, it is time to go over the final drawing in ink. Using your favorite pen, carefully trace your lines, taking care not to smear any ink. Once you've gone over the outline, consider employing some techniques like stippling or hatching to add texture and dimension to the shark.

Afterward, you can either add color to your illustration or leave it as is for a striking black and white drawing of a great white shark!

