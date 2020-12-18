NASA Releases 30 New Space Images for 30th Anniversary of the Hubble Telescope’s Launch

According to NASA, the images were taken at different points over the last 30 years. Used for research, the images were not processed for public release until recently. Among the Hubble anniversary image drops are truly spectacular views of star fields, swirling spiral galaxies, and hazy nebulas. The images join those already released in 2019 as NASA began to curate images of the Caldwell catalog's 109 sights to see. The up-to-date database now contains details and images of 87 of the 109 objects. Some shots are partial, due to the telescope's detailed field of view.

The Hubble Space Telescope—which has received five upgrades over the past three decades—will continue to pursue its celestial mission. Fans of the final frontier can expect more images of the wonders of space for years to come. Although Hubble is fitted with much more powerful lenses than a consumer telescope, most amateurs here on Earth can view the Caldwell objects for themselves. The list of 109 sights includes those viewable from both the Northern and Southern hemispheres. With a clear night, a telescope, and some research, you can search the skies for these beautiful wonders. You can also explore the images from NASA's Messier and Caldwell catalogs to get a feel for the wonders of space.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Hubble Space Telescope's launch, NASA has released new Hubble images of 30 of the Caldwell catalog space sights to see.

The Caldwell catalog contains 109 space objects which can be seen with telescopes available to amateur enthusiasts in the Northern and Southern hemispheres.

The objects include spiral galaxies, nebula, and countless stars.

Learn more about the sights in these celestial images with NASA experts in this video.

