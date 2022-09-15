Home / Science

Scientists Create Device To Turn Moisture in the Air Into Hydrogen Fuel

By Madeleine Muzdakis on September 15, 2022
Fog

Moisture in the atmosphere could be a source of fuel. (Photo: VICYDIMBO/Depositphotos)

Renewable energy is a critical area of research given the ongoing climate crisis. It is also at the forefront of a new green economy of energy which promises jobs as well as scientific progress. Hydrogen fuel cells are an important energy carrier critical to low-carbon energy alternatives. As announced in Nature Communications, scientists have achieved a critical breakthrough in this field with a new prototype device that can pull moisture from the air and convert it into hydrogen.

Hydrogen fuel cells are ways to store energy produced by sources such as wind and solar. Unlike regular batteries, they do not run down. Such hydrogen power is even used in electric vehicles to help power motion alongside more conventional batteries, which are made from harmful materials. Previous hydrogen fuel cell work has focused on breaking down water to produce hydrogen, a natural and abundant element. However, many areas of the world are scarce on liquid freshwater.

The new prototype device pulls moisture from the air and can work in arid climates with as low as 4% humidity. An electrolyzer composed of electrodes is powered by solar energy. These electrodes enclose a water-harvesting “sponge” which also holds electrolytes. The solar power breaks down the H2O into hydrogen and oxygen. The pure gases are then collected in reservoirs. This is a method of storing power, given the nature of the chemical reactions which split the molecules.

“This so-called direct air electrolysis (DAE) module can work under a bone-dry environment with a relative humidity of four percent, overcoming water supply issues and producing green hydrogen sustainably with minimal impact to the environment,” the paper states. Even dry landscapes will be able to produce hydrogen with this method, once it is scaled up and further tested. When the separated hydrogen and oxygen are recombined, the “stored” energy is produced and can be used just like a battery. While these fuel cells are still not as commonly used as traditional batteries, they are an evolving, important technology.

Scientists have developed a prototype device which can create a hydrogen fuel cell from ambient moisture in the air.

Scientists Create Device to Turn Moisture in the Air Into Hydrogen Fuel

An artistic visualization of water molecules, which are then broken down to create hydrogen fuel. (Photo: SASHKIN7/Depositphotos)

Hydrogen fuel is a sustainable “battery” for producing electric power.

Hydrogen renewable energy

Hydrogen fuel is a sustainable option. (Photo: AA-W/Depositphotos)

h/t: [Science Alert]

Related Articles:

Study Finds That Biking Like the Dutch Would Lower Global Emissions by 756 Million Tons

Study Finds World Can Switch to 100% Renewable Energy and Earn Back Its Investment in Just 6 Years

U.S. Will Plant More Than 1 Billion Trees To Counter Wildfire Destruction

69 Experts Agree Climate Change and Political Conflicts Are Top Threats to Global Food Security

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Patagonia’s Founder Gives Up Ownership of $3 Billion Company to Help Fight Climate Change
Man Finds 82-Foot-Long Dinosaur Fossil in His Backyard
Eye-Opening Photo Shows Long-Term Effects of Wearing Sunscreen on Your Face But Not Neck
New Research Finds That Insects Can Possibly Feel Pain
Study Finds That Biking Like the Dutch Would Lower Global Emissions by 756 Million Tons
Spine-Like Floating Generator Converts the Motion of Waves Into Electric Power

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Trove of Jurassic-Era Fossilized Fish Discovered on an English Dairy Farm
17-Year-Old Designs a Motor That Could Change How Electric Cars Are Made
110-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Tracks in Texas Riverbed Emerge as Waters Recede
Study Shows That Dogs Shed Tears of Joy When They Reunite With Their Humans
Spectacular Gigantic Jets of Upside-Down Lightning Are Being Studied by Scientists
Researchers Discover World’s Oldest Water in a Mine Nearly 2 Miles Underground

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.