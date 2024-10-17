Home / Design / Advertising

Pizza Hut Offers To Print Résumés on Box and Deliver Them To Potential Employers

By Regina Sienra on October 17, 2024

Pizza Hut Reszames example

According to Career Minds, 75% of résumés sent are never read by a recruiter. While heartbreaking, it's understandable, as sometimes they get hundreds or even thousands of applicants for a single position. Knowing a warm slice of pizza will hardly go unnoticed in a corporate environment, Pizza Hut started offering to print your résumé on a pizza box and deliver it to potential employers, boosting your chances of being seen.

The initiative, called ResZAmes, was available through September 22, marking the “September Surge,” a period known for an increase in job opportunities in several industries ahead of the busy fourth quarter of the year. The delicious “ResZAmes” were only offered in New York, one of the most competitive job markets in the country.

“We know finding a job can be daunting especially during this key hiring season, so we wanted to lend a hand to our job seeking customers and help them break through the clutter,” said Pizza Hut’s Chief Marketing Officer, Melissa Friebe, in a statement. “By combining Pizza Hut’s iconic pizza boxes with job seekers’ résumés, we are hoping to help résumés drum up the same excitement as office pizza and help the applicant make a lasting impression. Who could possibly ignore a résumé when it is delivered as a delicious pizza?”

The “ResZAmes,” featuring a medium-sized cheese pizza, were hand-delivered to offices chosen by the customer for free. All jobseekers had to do was enter zip code of the headquarters of their desired future employer to see if the area was eligible, build their resume via an online submission form, and wait to hear from Pizza Hut to see if they had been selected. While it is unclear how many people were selected, they surely stood out amongst other candidates, and were likely thanked for the free lunch.

Pizza Hut pizza in Reszames box

