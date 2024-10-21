Still-Life Artist Turns Popular Junk Food Into Oil Paintings That Belong in a Museum

When you think of still-life paintings, you probably imagine Paul Cézanne’s depictions of fruit or maybe even Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers. But the tradition of still-life painting has been around for centuries, long before these masters, and actually continues to thrive today.

The everyday objects around us make great subjects for artists—not just to sharpen their skills, but also to capture a moment in time. Tallahassee, Florida-based Noah Verrier is one contemporary artist who’s keeping the still-life genre alive. He paints modern-day junk food in rich, glossy oils, creating masterpieces that evoke the style of the Old Masters.

From a McDonald’s Happy Meal to a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, Verrier’s paintings turn popular cravings into worthy works of art. Even cans of Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Mountain Dew are immortalized on Verrier’s canvases, elevated as iconic objects for years to come.

By blending the old with the new, Verrier’s paintings have captivated art lovers who are drawn to nostalgia. One piece, featuring a Smucker’s Uncrustable with raspberry filling oozing out, recently sold for $4,999 at auction. His unique style has even caught the attention of brands like Dunkin' Donuts, Popeyes, Little Caesars, and Philadelphia Cream Cheese, who have all commissioned custom oil paintings of their products.

For Verrier, the work isn’t just about securing brand deals; it’s about discovering beauty and meaning in everyday items. “There’s a loving care you can give to these objects,” he says. “There’s the idea that the subject doesn’t matter, but maybe through this wet-on-wet, alla prima technique, and through gesture, you can inject some kind of emotion. You’re putting yourself into that piece, even if it’s cheesy, and that’s why it works.”

Artist Noah Verrier paints modern-day junk food in rich, glossy oils, creating still-life masterpieces that evoke the style of the Old Masters.

Through his paintings, Verrier elevates everyday food and drinks, transforming them into iconic artistic subjects.

Even the classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich now lives forever on canvas.

For Verrier, painting these subjects is about discovering beauty and meaning in everyday items.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Noah Verrier.

