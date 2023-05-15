Home / Art / Sculpture

Watch Heath Ledger’s ‘Joker’ Come to Life as a Hyperrealistic Action Figure

By Sara Barnes on May 15, 2023

There are action figures, and then there are the action figures by JND Studios. The Korean collectibles company creates hyperrealistic mini sculptures featuring characters from popular culture, particularly superhero and antihero movies. Harley Quinn, Cat Woman, Batman, and more are all done with a staggering amount of detail that faithfully recreates elements of the characters (such as their outfits) as well as the actors who portrayed them in the films. JND Studios goes to painstaking lengths to make each figure look like a shrunken version of real people.

To get a sense of what it takes to produce a single figurine, JND Studios offers peeks behind the scenes, showing the steps the sculptors take in their process. In one viral video featuring Heath Ledger’s Joker, an artist is seen inserting a glass eyeball, trimming fuzzy hair, and feather-painting makeup on the life-like skin. The results will make you do a double take: is that the real Joker, or is it an action figure? At first glance, it’s hard to tell.

Scroll down to see more from JND Studios. Then, follow the company on Instagram and YouTube to keep up with what the creatives are working on next.

JND Studios creates hyperrealistic sculptures featuring characters from popular culture, particularly superhero movies. Here's a peek into the team’s process.

Incredible Joker realistic action figure
by u/HelMort in interestingasfuck

All of the figures are constructed with a staggering amount of detail that faithfully recreates elements of the characters as well as the actors who play them.

The sculptures comprise materials including glass eyeballs, fuzzy hair, and feather-painting makeup on the life-like skin.

The results will make you do a double take: is that the real character, or is it an action figure? At first glance, it’s hard to tell.

JND Studios: Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube
h/t: [Reddit]

