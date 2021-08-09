Home / Design

Japan Designed Unique Kimonos for Every Country at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

By Margherita Cole on August 9, 2021
Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Poland

At each Olympics, we are reminded of the interesting and varied countries on our planet. So, as the host country of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Japan wanted to do something special to highlight the history and culture of each nation. That is why in 2017, the Japanese international outreach association Imagine Oneworld began the Kimono Project—an initiative with the goal of creating a unique kimono for every country in the world.

While the intention was for all of these garments to be displayed in some fashion during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the COVID-19 safety restrictions sadly canceled this plan. Despite all of the difficulties, however, Project Kimono was still finished, and all of the striking results can be viewed online.

Each kimono draws inspiration from different aspects of the country, including flag colors, geography, architecture, and wildlife, just to name a few. The USA kimono, for instance, features all of the official state flowers, the American bald eagle, motifs of baseball and football, as well as a glimpse into outer space. Additionally, the Greece kimono pays homage to the birthplace of the Olympics with imagery of ancient architecture, olives, acanthus flowers, and flying doves.

Scroll down to see more of these stunning kimonos, and visit the Kimono Project to learn more about this initiative.

Japan designed unique and symbolic kimonos for every country at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Vietnam

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Sweden

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Oman

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

United States of America

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

United Kingdom

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Brazil

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Chile

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Zambia

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Thailand

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Ukraine

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Australia

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Republic of Ireland

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Philippines

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Singapore

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Romania

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

United Arab Emirates

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

South Africa

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Netherlands

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

New Zealand

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Norway

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Mexico

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Malaysia

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Jamaica

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Iraq

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Italy

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Iran

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Afghanistan

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Indonesia

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

India

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Hungary

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Croatia

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

France

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

England

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Greece

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Colombia

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

China

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Yemen

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Spain

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

South Korea

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Belgium

Japan Makes Kimonos for Every Country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Uzbekistan

Kimono Project: Website
h/t: [TripZilla]

All images via Kimono Project.

Related Articles:

Hydrogen-Burning Cauldron Blooms Open at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Two Olympians Decide to Share a Gold Medal After a Heartwarming Tie

The Philippines Wins Its First Olympic Gold Medal After Almost 100 Years

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Scientists Design Spring-Loaded ‘Sound Screw’ To Help Drywall Absorb Loud Noises
One of the World’s Only Globe-Making Studios Celebrates the Ancient Art of Handcrafted Globes
This Nuclear-Powered Superyacht Will Be a Scientific Research Hub on the High Seas
Hydrogen-Burning Cauldron Blooms Open at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics
NASA and USPS Unveil Glimmering Stamps To Celebrate 10 Years of Sun Observation
Eye-Opening “True Size Map” Shows the Real Size of Countries on a Global Scale

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Data Scientist Makes Stunning Maps of the Average Colors of the World
Learn All About Antarctica’s First Flag Called ‘True South’ [Interview]
This Café in Moscow Looks Like a 2D Comic Book World
Internet’s Most Popular Websites Reimagined as Countries on a World Map [Interview]
How to Start Your Fine Art Collection Off Fresh This Summer
5 Tips on How to Create Your Dream Gallery Wall

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.