6-Year-Old Girl Breaks World Record for Lowest Limbo Roller Skating

By Sarah Currier on May 2, 2024

Limbo skating is one sport that many people may not have heard of; but once you see it, i you’ll never forget it. The activity is a feat of athleticism and acrobatics, as it involves participants riding on roller skates underneath a low obstacle. In practice, this manifests itself in the form of the athlete basically doing the splits while pressing their body as low to the ground as possible, hence the “limbo” part of the name. Needless to say, the sport is extreme and requires a huge amount of flexibility and core strength. Surprisingly, the record for the lowest limbo skate has just been set by a 6-year-old girl.

Takshvi Vaghani, the new Guinness World Record holder from the state of Gujarat in India, made history with her impressive achievement. The record for lowest limbo skate wasn't actually measured by how low to the ground she got—instead, she became the record holder by skating for 25 meters (about 82 feet) straight. She also managed to do this while staying only 16.5 centimeters (less than 6.5 inches) above the ground.

Vaghani has been practicing her sport since she was 3, meaning that she has been doing this for half of her life. It seems that her passion has certainly paid off, as she is being labeled a limbo skating prodigy. Since it is so early on in her athletic career, one can only wonder what other accomplishments the young skater might be able to add to her repertoire in the years to come.

The video of her accomplishment recently made its way to Reddit, where the comments section is filled with praise and congratulations for the tiny titan. Some chimed in with puns, with the top comment saying, “It's a good achievement, but it was a very low bar.” Additionally, others point out that after she is done skating, she needs to get up at the end without using her hands, or else it invalidates the entire record, which certainly makes her athletic feat even more astounding.

