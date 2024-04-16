College Basketball Star Caitlin Clark’s Number Is Retired as She Gets Ready for WNBA Draft

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Caitlin Clark (@caitlinclark22)

Caitlin Clark is about to enter the next era of her extraordinary basketball career. Having declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark was expected to be the No. 1 pick. Joining the league is only the natural progression for an athlete that has not only broken multiple records, but also drawn new audiences to her sport. That's why her college team, the Iowa Buckeyes, have sent her off with one final grand gesture.

“There will never be another @CaitlinClark22 & there will never be another 22,” the Iowa Women’s Basketball team tweeted. “The #Hawkeyes will retire Clark’s No. 22.” Clark ended her NCAA career as the all-time leading scorer, male or female, in Division I basketball history. Overall, she made 3,951 points and 1,144 assists. Clark was also named National Player of the Year twice, having led her Iowa team to two national runner-up finishes.

The 2024 NCAA championship game marked the end of Clark's college phase, in which Iowa lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks, 75-87. Despite the outcome, Clark was the top scorer—30 points, eight rebounds, and five assists—and earned a special shout out from the opposing coach, Dawn Staley. “I want to personally thank Caitlin Clark for lifting up our sport. She carried a heavy load for our sport and it just is not going to stop here on the collegiate tour, but when she is the number one pick in the WNBA Draft, she’s going to lift that league up as well,” Staley said. “Caitlin Clark, if you’re out there, you are one of the GOATs of our game and we appreciate you.”

Ahead of the WNBA Draft, Clark made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live this past weekend. After calling out Weekend Update‘s Michael Che's dismissive comments regarding women's basketball, Clark praised past legends. “I'm sure it will be a big first step for me, but it's just one step for the WNBA thanks to all the great players like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, the great Dawn Staley, and my basketball hero, Maya Moore,” she said. “These are the women that kicked down the door, so I could walk inside. So I want to thank them tonight for laying the foundation.”

Now, it’s official that the Indiana Fever has selected Clark as its No.1 overall pick at the 2024 draft. To stay up to date with Clark, you can follow her on Instagram.

