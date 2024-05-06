Clever Flower Vases Designed to Look Like a Puddle of Water

Nature is truly an inspiring force. Organic elements, from leaves to rocks, have long stimulated and influenced artists. Now, a team of Japanese creatives have found inspiration in the humble puddle. Tokyo-based design studio YOY created a project aptly titled Puddle that features a series of unique flower vessels. Each design creates the illusion of a bloom growing out of a crystal-clear splash on the ground.

“A single flower blooming in a puddle,” write the designers. “This is a vase that creates such a scene.” But beyond the pleasing aesthetic and beautiful concept lies an ingenious design that allows this work of art to actually function as a vase. “When water is poured into the flat transparent vessel, the water and the vessel become one and look like a real puddle,” YOY explains.

The trick is carried out by the wall of the vase, which is about 0.06 inches high. When combined with surface tension, the designers say that it can hold a cup of water. “By inserting a flower stem into a needle placed inside the vessel, the stem absorbs the water and functions as a vase.”

The Puddle prototype was created in 2022 by YOY's designers, Naoki Ono and Yuki Yamamoto. As clever as it is, it was never actually commercialized. Inspired by the boundaries between space and objects, YOY has also created gravity-defying lamps and shelves. To stay up to date with their creations, you can follow them on Instagram.

