Home / Design

Clever Flower Vases Designed to Look Like a Puddle of Water

By Regina Sienra on May 6, 2024

Flowers in clear puddle-like vases

Nature is truly an inspiring force. Organic elements, from leaves to rocks, have long stimulated and influenced artists. Now, a team of Japanese creatives have found inspiration in the humble puddle. Tokyo-based design studio YOY created a project aptly titled Puddle that features a series of unique flower vessels. Each design creates the illusion of a bloom growing out of a crystal-clear splash on the ground.

“A single flower blooming in a puddle,” write the designers. “This is a vase that creates such a scene.” But beyond the pleasing aesthetic and beautiful concept lies an ingenious design that allows this work of art to actually function as a vase. “When water is poured into the flat transparent vessel, the water and the vessel become one and look like a real puddle,” YOY explains.

The trick is carried out by the wall of the vase, which is about 0.06 inches high. When combined with surface tension, the designers say that it can hold a cup of water. “By inserting a flower stem into a needle placed inside the vessel, the stem absorbs the water and functions as a vase.”

The Puddle prototype was created in 2022 by YOY's designers, Naoki Ono and Yuki Yamamoto. As clever as it is, it was never actually commercialized. Inspired by the boundaries between space and objects, YOY has also created gravity-defying lamps and shelves. To stay up to date with their creations, you can follow them on Instagram.

Tokyo-based design studio YOY created a series of flower vases titled Puddle.

Flower in a clear puddle-like vase

Flower in a clear puddle-like vase

The clever design creates the illusion of a bloom growing out of a crystal-clear splash on the ground.

Flower in a clear puddle-like vase

Flower in a clear puddle-like vase

YOY: Website | Instagram
h/t: [Spoon and Tamago]

Related Articles:

Magical Vase Sculptures Made From Dried and Pressed Flowers

15 Fabulous Flower Vases Offering Creative Ways to Display Your Blooms

Learn How to Upcycle Your Jars and Vases With DIY Glass Painting

This Flower Vase Turns into a Throwable Fire Extinguisher in an Emergency

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Haunting Handwoven Wire Masks Blur the Line Between Surreal Sculpture and Stylish Fashion
LEGO Experiment Shows How Well Different Sea Defense Structures Resist Coastal Erosion
Old Maps Used to Show California as an Island Separate From the Rest of the U.S.
Salvador Dalí Created a Surreal Cutlery Collection Inspired by Nature in 1957
Remote-Controlled Lifesaver Designed To Rescue People in Challenging Conditions
Stunning Stained Glass Tableware Shines in a Myriad of Colors at the Dining Table

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Dirt Bike With Saw Blade Wheels Seamlessly Drives Across Frozen Lake
USPS Unveils Ansel Adams Stamp Collection Featuring Icon’s Beautiful Landscape Photography
Glowing Turntable Designed by Brian Eno Lights up in Different Colors as It Plays
Handcrafted Sculptures of Superheroes and Villains Include Unbelievable Details
NASA and USPS Release Commemorative Stamps Featuring James Webb Space Telescope Photos
Insightful Video Shows How Traditional Mahjong Tiles Are Made From Scratch

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.