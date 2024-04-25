Home / Sports

Caitlin Clark to Sign Historic $28M Deal With Nike, Making It Largest-Ever Sponsorship for WNBA Player

By Sarah Currier on April 25, 2024

 

Basketball star Caitlin Clark has been making national headlines, propelling the sport of women's professional basketball. Along the way, she has been setting records, and the WNBA athlete is on track to breaking yet another one. It was recently announced that Clark is planning to continue her $28 million contract with Nike, which spans eight years, after her previous name, image, and likeness deal expired at the end of the 2023-24 season. Should the contract go through, it would be the biggest sponsorship contract for any single women's basketball player in history.

Sports giants Under Armour, Adidas, and Puma were also in talks with Clark's advertising team, though Puma dropped out of the negotiations early on after allegedly finding out that bidding would start at $3 million per year. Clark has received offers of $16 million from Under Armour and $6 million from Adidas for four years, and both of these deals would feature signature shoes, just like the Nike deal.

All of these inbound deals come as no surprise as Clark is a highly sought out athlete after an incredible year. She recently made history for becoming the all-time leading scorer, male or female, in NCAA Division I history. Even more recently, she became the first two-time winner of the Sullivan Award, which aims to recognize outstanding athletes at the collegiate, Olympic, or amateur level in the United States. Currently, Clark is set to begin her first season with the WNBA Indiana Fever team after it starts on May 14, so fans won't have to wait long before she is gracing their television screens once again.

Caitlin Clark: Instagram | X
h/t: [Reddit]

