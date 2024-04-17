Caitlin Clark Roasts Michael Che for Past Jokes About Women’s Sports in SNL Weekend Update Appearance

For years, viewers of SNL‘s Weekend Update have grown used to watching the anchors, Colin Jost and Michael Che, routinely make playful jabs at each other. But on April 13, another guest was invited to dunk on Michael Che—figuratively at least.

The segment started with Che making a joke about college basketball star Caitlin Clark's jersey being retired, saying, “The University of Iowa announced that basketball star Caitlin Clark will have her jersey retired and replaced with an apron.” The joke was not well received by the audience. However, it was quickly followed up by the comedian saying, “Well, the WNBA draft is this Monday and Iowa star Caitlin Clark is expected to be the No. 1 pick. Here to comment is Caitlin Clark.”

Much to the shock of audience members, rather than one of SNL‘s regular cast members in costume pulling up a chair next to the anchor, Clark herself appeared on stage with a small grin on her face. Che immediately backpedaled, saying that he was a big fan of her, but Clark deftly pointed out that he had just made a sexist joke about her jersey being replaced with an apron. She then followed up by asking, “You make a lot of jokes about women's sports, don't you Michael?”

Colin Jost, never one to pass up an opportunity to make jokes at Che's expense, immediately presented a reel of some of his co-anchor's jokes about women's sports over the years. Che then conceded, saying that he could not play basketball nearly as well as Clark. The athlete then said that she appreciated it, and admitted that she knew she couldn't tell jokes as well as the comedian… but did inform the audience that she wrote some jokes for Che to read off if they were interested in hearing them. Begrudgingly, Che agreed. Clark certainly gave Che a run for his money.

After the jokes, the segment ended on a positive note, as Clark earnestly thanked the women's basketball players that came before her, including Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, and Dawn Staley—who notably coached the South Carolina Gamecocks to a 87-75 victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA women's championship final this year. She also thanked Maya Moore, who Clark called her “basketball hero,” and added, “These are the women that kicked down the door so I could walk inside, so I want to thank them tonight for laying down the foundation.”

Clark's skill has propelled women's basketball into the spotlight, which has in turn helped uplift other women in the sport. This year, she made history for becoming the all-time leading scorer—male or female—in NCAA Division I history. She ended her senior year with 3,951 points and 1,144 assists, and was just drafted to play for the Indiana Fever in the WNBA. Whether you love her or hate her, you cannot deny that Clark is a certifiable GOAT.

Caitlin Clark: Instagram | Website

h/t: [Today]

Related Articles :

College Basketball Star Caitlin Clark’s Number Is Retired as She Gets Ready for WNBA Draft

Iowa Player Caitlin Clark Registers the First 40-Point Triple-Double in NCAA Tournament History

Clever Social Media Account Matches Top Sport Moments of 2024 So Far With Works of Art