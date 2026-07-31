Gillian Anderson Announces LEGO‘s New ‘The X-Files’ Set Packed With Easter Eggs

Pop culture is experiencing a wave of 90s nostalgia. And to those who lived through this era, few things brought as much excitement and entertainment as The X-Files. The beloved series ran from 1993 through 2002, becoming a global sensation for its unique blend of science fiction, mystery, and suspense. To honor this legendary TV show, LEGO has announced The X-Files set, which is packed with details that fans will surely love.

Made up of 1,487 pieces, the set recreates the office of Fox Mulder, a role originated by David Duchovny; a forest scene; and a hovering UFO. But what truly immerses you in the the world of this show are the Easter eggs, including a “The Truth is Out There” tile, an “I Want to Believe” poster, an X-Files dossier, Mulder’s sunflower seeds, and even the pencils he’s flung into the ceiling of his office.

The set also comes with eight minifigures, including Dana Scully, played by Gillian Anderson; Mulder; Walter Skinner; Mr. X; Alex Krycek; Carl Busch; The Flukeman; and a gray alien, allowing fans to recreate all their favorite episodes. Builders can also choose how to display their set. Mulder’s office can be opened or partially disassembled to reveal interior details, while the forest diorama can be showcased on its own or on top of the office—complete with a UFO hovering above the trees, thanks to its transparent stand.

LEGO’s The X-Files set is based on a submission by Brisbane-based 3D artist and fan designer Brent Waller, who uploaded his idea to the LEGO Ideas platform. There, lovers of these construction toys can share their own creations and, with enough votes, they can get reviewed by LEGO designers in the hopes of becoming an official set. Waller’s The X-Files design was part of the LEGO Ideas ’90s Nostalgia Challenge.

“I was obsessed with The X-Files from the moment I first saw it in the ’90s,” Waller admits. “I originally built Mulder’s office back in 2014 while rewatching the series, and it grew from there as a personal project. I wanted to combine nostalgia, detail, and storytelling to capture the atmosphere of the show—from Mulder’s office to the forest and UFO encounter. I’m thrilled to see it become an official LEGO set and hope it resonates with both long-time fans and new audiences.”

To announce this set, LEGO summoned Anderson herself, who appears in a short film where Scully gets back to business. “I didn’t expect to be stepping back into Scully’s heels to investigate a LEGO set… it has been so much fun revisiting that world all these years later,” said the actor. “This set is a wonderful celebration of The X-Files, and the fans who have kept its mystery alive. The level of detail is brilliant—there are so many little nods that fans will absolutely recognize—and as a LEGO fan myself, I love that people can now quite literally build their own X-Files moments at home.”

The set will go on sale on August 1 for those with Early Access and on August 4 for the general public. If you order before August 10, you will also receive the LEGO Ideas The X-Files: Scully’s Lab as a gift while stocks last. To order yours, visit LEGO’s website.

LEGO has announced The X-Files set, which is packed with details that fans will surely love.

Made up of 1,487 pieces, the set recreates the office of Fox Mulder, originally played by David Duchovny; a forest scene; and a hovering UFO.

The set is full of Easter eggs including a “The Truth is Out There” tile, an “I Want to Believe” poster, and an X-Files dossier.

LEGO’s The X-Files set is based on a submission by Brisbane-based 3D artist and fa designer Brent Waller, who uploaded his idea to the LEGO Ideas platform.

The set also comes with eight minifigures, including Dana Scully, played by Gillian Anderson; Mulder; Walter Skinner; Mr. X, ; Alex Krycek; Carl Busch; The Flukeman; and a gray alien.

“I’m thrilled to see it become an official LEGO set and hope it resonates with both long-time fans and new audiences,” said the designer.

To announce this set, LEGO summoned actor Gillian Anderson herself, who appears in a short film where Scully gets back to business.

LEGO: Website | Instagram

All images via LEGO.

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