Porcelain Flower Sculptures With Golden Accents Capture the Way Sunlight Dances Across Petals

Earlier this month, My Modern Met Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief Eugene Kim visited the 2026 Laguna Beach Festival of Arts, where he explored the work of more than 100 award-winning Orange County artists across painting, photography, ceramics, glass, sculpture, and more. One of the stand-out artists included Monica Prado, a ceramic artist who uses porcelain and gold luster to create stunning floral sculptures.

For Prado, every sculpture begins with a feeling she wants to hold onto. She explains, “Held breath as sunlight danced across petals, guiding my eye. The awe of a palace garden. The joy of a super bloom. The release of a butterfly lifting into the sky. It’s like all the memories are waiting for me in the clay, and I use my hands to pull them forward.”

Prado’s most elaborate pieces can take months to complete. Each flower is hand-sculpted from porcelain, a beautiful but fragile material that requires extraordinary patience and a steady hand. Every finished sculpture reflects hundreds of small, meticulous decisions made along the way. “What I enjoy most is entering that creative space where ideas begin to unfold on their own,” Prado tells My Modern Met. “I start with an intention, but the piece always has something of its own that wants to emerge.”

Prado’s colorful porcelain sculptures span everything from hydrangeas to poppies, showcasing the incredible variety found in nature. Much like a florist composing a bouquet, the artist thinks carefully about how different flowers can enhance one another. She says, “I look for forms that complement, contrast, and amplify one another to compose an experience that celebrates the extraordinary abundance of the natural world.”

Check out the artist’s beautiful porcelain flowers below and find more of her work on Monica Prado’s Instagram.

Californian ceramic artist Monica Prado uses porcelain and gold luster to create stunning floral sculptures.

Prado’s colorful sculptures span everything from hydrangeas to poppies, showcasing the incredible variety found in nature.

Gold luster and colorful glaze enhance the beauty of every delicate petal.

Prado was among many more talented artists we met at Laguna Festival of Arts.

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Monica Prado: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Monica Prado.

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