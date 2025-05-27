Home / Video

Filmmaker Captures Schoolmates at 50 Years Old and Again at 60 in Beautiful Look at Aging

By Jessica Stewart on May 27, 2025
50 Turned 60 by Jeroen Wolf (Imagine Video)

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

Filmmaker Jeroen Wolf of Imagine Video has once again created a fascinating look at aging with a short film titled 50 Turned 60. In the three-and-a-half-minute video, he captures a group of 50-year-olds saying the Dutch word for “50” and places them side by side with their future selves as 60-year-olds saying the word “60.” In this way, we see how 10 years of life has made an impact on this group, in a video Wolf waited a decade to complete.

Patience is something that Wolf is familiar with as a filmmaker. In 2012, he went viral for his 0-100 video, where he captured people of 100 different ages in Amsterdam. He expanded that series across the world, but for 50 Turned 60 he looked closer to home.

As he was about to turn 50 himself, he began asking friends from school to participate in a film called 50×50. Wolf then decided that he'd revisit them at 60 to make a film called 60×60. However, when he viewed the footage, he realized how special it was to see these familiar faces side by side, and the project transformed into 50 Turned 60. In watching the clip, it's impossible not to smile, particularly as we get a glimpse of everyone's personality in the way they speak. This was something that also struck the filmmaker.

“I was very surprised that many people have the exact same mannerisms as 10 years earlier: they raise their eyebrows the same way, they laugh the same way, their intonation is identical, and they use their mouths the same way,” he tells My Modern Met. “It's as if they remembered the way they said it a decade earlier.”

Wolf also noted that many of the participants actually looked better with age, noting that it was “like they had found themselves, were more at ease with themselves.”

In doing the piece, Wolf hoped to tap into our universal connection as humans. By using regular people, he moves away from the stereotypes of who we typically see on film and allows us to see ourselves reflected. “I hope I can bring people together by introducing them to one another in this simple, unpretentious way.”

While some of the original participants in the documentary have since passed away, Wolf continues to forge ahead with the project, looking forward to this reunion where old friends can catch up and share their stories. It will take another 10 years, but Wolf fully intends to get the group together once again to celebrate 70 years, so stay tuned for 50 Turned 60 Turned 70. It may be a while, but it will be worth the wait.

Filmmaker Jeroen Wolf decided to document his old schoolmates when they all turned 50 and then again a decade later at 60.

50 Turned 60 by Jeroen Wolf (Imagine Video)

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

50 Turned 60 by Jeroen Wolf (Imagine Video)

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

He compiled it all into side-by-side footage that is a beautiful commentary on the aging process.

50 Turned 60 by Jeroen Wolf (Imagine Video)

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

50 Turned 60 by Jeroen Wolf (Imagine Video)

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

Despite the footage being 10 years apart, Wolf says that many of his old schoolmates actually look better with age.

50 Turned 60 by Jeroen Wolf (Imagine Video)

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

50 Turned 60 by Jeroen Wolf (Imagine Video)

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

He says, it was “like they had found themselves, were more at ease with themselves.”

50 Turned 60 by Jeroen Wolf (Imagine Video)

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

50 Turned 60 by Jeroen Wolf (Imagine Video)

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

50 Turned 60 by Jeroen Wolf (Imagine Video)

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

“I was very surprised that many people have the exact same mannerisms as 10 years earlier: they raise their eyebrows the same way, they laugh the same way, their intonation is identical, and they use their mouths the same way.”

50 Turned 60 by Jeroen Wolf (Imagine Video)

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

50 Turned 60 by Jeroen Wolf (Imagine Video)

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

Watch the 3.5-minute short film, 50 Turned 60:

Imagine Video: Website | YouTube | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos and videos by Jeroen Wolf.

Related Articles:

Portraits of Soldiers Before, During, and After War

100 Years of Changing Iranian Beauty, Hair, and Makeup in 1 Minute

Powerful Before-and-After Portraits of Kids Who Escaped Child Labor [Interview]

15+ Inspiring Before & After Photos of Sharply Dressed and Proudly Rehabilitated Men

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Funny Security Camera Footage Captures Office Staff Having a Dance Break
Watch First-Ever Footage Captured of the Ground Shifting During a Powerful Earthquake
Watch Sir David Attenborough’s 99 Most Iconic Moments in a 6-Hour Birthday Tribute Video
Polyglot Delivers Speech to High Schoolers in Their “Native” Gen Alpha Slang
Intimate Portraits of Tibetan Refugees Offer a Glimpse Into Resilience, Peace, and Compassion [Interview]
Watch How the “Explosion of the Cart” Unleashes a Fiery Easter Tradition in Italy

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Princess Isabella of Denmark Breaks Protocol in “Gen Z” Royal Portrait Where She’s Holding Her Phone
Watch an Octopus Hitch a Ride on a Shark in “Sharktopus” Footage Captured by Scientists
Watch the Poignant Moment a Deaf Girl Gets To Hear Her Friend’s Voice for the First Time
Dr. Jane Goodall Shares Urgent Earth Day Message on Protecting Our Planet
The “Most Lifelike” Image of Abraham Lincoln May Fetch up to $1 Million at Auction
Family Saves Home From a Flood by Building Their Own Levees Around Their House

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.