22,580 Drones Glitter in the Sky While All Shattering a Guinness World Record

There are many amazing breakthroughs in the world of drones, particularly light shows. As such, there are very specific achievements and records to be broken, all different and delightful in their own way. One such Guinness World Record was broken in February 2026. The achievement for the Most multirotor/drones airborne simultaneously from a single computer (outdoors) was obtained by the Chinese company Guangdong EHang Egret Media Technology Co., Ltd., which lit up the night sky with a glittering display.

During this show, a staggering 22,580 drones took to the skies of the city of Hefei, the capital of China’s Anhui province, with only about 25 devices failing to take off—an impressive success rate for a show of this size. Despite the setbacks, the number smashed the previous record of 15,847 drones airborne from the same computer. The show took place on February 3 as part of the 2026 China Media Group (CMG) Spring Festival Gala, ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations.

The show featured 3D depictions of Hefei's skyline and the iconic Hui-style horse-head walls. Most notably, it included festive lanterns, with the team programming delicate movements to create the illusion that these decorations were moving softly with the wind. The company also used drones to capture this show from above, giving both those on the ground and the people watching later on video a mesmerizing experience.

“By weaving Lunar New Year blessings into the performance, EHang Egret pioneered a new expression of integrating low-altitude technology with cultural storytelling,” Guangdong EHang Egret Media Technology Co., Ltd wrote. “It also brought unmanned aircraft technology closer to the public, enhancing awareness and understanding of the emerging low-altitude economy.”

This is not the first history-making feat for the Chinese company, one of the leading advanced drone platforms. In 2018, it earned its first Guinness World Record by flying over a thousand drones over Xi’an. Since then, the group has strived to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone.

“This astonishing feat showcases the incredible precision, coordination, and technological advancement in modern drone operations,” said Guinness World Records about the latest achievement, which you can relive in the video above.

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