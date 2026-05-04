Home / Animals

Watch the First-Ever Recorded Sumatran Orangutan To Cross a Manmade Wildlife Bridge

By Regina Sienra on May 4, 2026
Orangutan hanging from rope

Photo: Molishka88/Depositphotos (Not a picture of the actual orangutan from the story.)

In the province of North Sumatra, Indonesia, an upgraded road affected both humans and wildlife. It meant isolated villages would now have easy access to schools and health care, but it also widened the separation between two Sumatran orangutan habitats. Hoping to find a solution, the Sumatran Orangutan Society (SOS) came up with an idea: a bridge for wildlife up in the trees. While bold in concept, it has given tangible results. For the first time ever, an orangutan has been caught on video using the manmade wildlife bridge.

The two habitats in question are in the Siranggas Wildlife Reserve from the Sikulaping Protection Forest, which house around 350 orangutans, among other animals. In addition to breaking up their homes, this separation put the species at risk. Habitat fragmentation leads to inbreeding, which can lead to poor health, putting these animals, which are already listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red list, closer to extinction.

That’s why the SOS was thrilled to share a clip of a young male orangutan using the bridge, as well as other forest dwellers, including two species of squirrels. It was key for orangutans to actually use it, as they spend pretty much all of their lives in trees, with females seldom touching the floor throughout their lives.

The organization explains that while other primates, such as gibbons and macaques, have previously been observed using the canopy bridges to cross the public road, this sighting confirms that the Sumatran orangutans can and will use canopy bridges to overcome the gap between the two ecosystems.

“For two years, we have watched and waited for this moment: an orangutan to use one of the canopy bridges to cross over the public road. This is it. The moment we have been patiently waiting for,” the SOS wrote on Facebook. “Seeing this young male orangutan confidently cross the road is a huge milestone for conservation—proving that it is possible to stitch fragmented forests back together.”

You can watch the historic moment in the video below.

For the first time ever, a Sumatran orangutan has been caught in video using a manmade wildlife bridge.

Sources: ‘Cries of delight’ as Sumatran orangutan filmed using canopy bridge to cross road for first time

Related Articles:

Baby Monkey Abandoned by Mother Finds Comfort in Orangutan Plushie and the Internet’s Heart Swells

Orangutan Sanctuary Is Giving New Hope To Endangered Primates in Borneo

Intelligent Orangutan Treats His Own Facial Injury with Medicinal Plant

These Orangutan Videos Show off How Smart the Critically Endangered Primates Are

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

22,580 Drones Glitter in the Sky All While Shattering a Guinness World Record
Man With Super-Speed Reflexes Claims He’s “The Fastest Man Alive”
Landmine-Sniffing Rat Who Saved Countless Lives in Cambodia Is Honored With a Statue
Top 10 Favorite Bird Videos From the Latest Audubon Photography Awards
Adorable Dachshund Immediately Befriends Rescued Seal and Takes Sweet Selfies Together
Punch the Monkey Has Found a Girlfriend as He Continues To Find His Footing Among the Troop

More on My Modern Met

Punch the Monkey Is Visited by Singer Lisa as Zookeepers Shed a Light on Him Being “Bullied”
James Van Der Beek’s 9-Year-Old Daughter Records Heartfelt Video About Grief
New “Cat” Book Is the Purr-Fect Way To Celebrate Our Feline Friends Across Time
Punch the Monkey Has Adorably Learned To Wave Goodbye to the People Visiting Him
Man From South Korea Adopts a Wild Boar and Go on Adventures Around the City Together
Artists Around the World Are Creating Heartfelt Tributes to Baby Monkey Punch

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.