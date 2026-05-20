Seth Rogen Speaks Out Against the Role of AI in Hollywood and Online Content

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AI tools can undoubtedly save us time, but if we employ machines to do our creative work, we’re losing that human touch that makes art, writing, and music so brilliant. A world where computer generated art (or “AI slop”) replaces examples of real human expression just isn’t that interesting, and award-winning actor Seth Rogen agrees. While discussing AI creators in Hollywood, he called AI-generated content “stupid dog sh*t,” and went as far as to say that people who use AI in their writing “shouldn’t be a writer.”

During the interview with Brut, Rogen and his wife and producer Lauren Miller Rogen were discussing their new animated film, Tangles. They explained that no AI was used in the making of the film, saying, “It’s hand-drawn animation. Every frame has a human touch to it, which is great.” The husband and wife duo—who also co-founded the Alzheimer’s nonprofit Hilarity for Charity—co-produced the film directed by Leah Nelson, and Rogen voiced one of the characters. Tangles is based on Sarah Leavitt's graphic memoir Tangles: A Story About Alzheimer's, My Mother and Me.

When talking about the growing use of AI in Hollywood and in online content, Rogen didn’t hold back in expressing his opinion. “I don’t understand what it’s supposed to do,” he said. “Every time I see a video on Instagram that’s like, ‘Hollywood is cooked,’ what follows is the most stupid dog sh*t I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Rogen also spoke about how AI is being used by some Hollywood writers. “And if your instinct is to use AI and not go through that process, you shouldn’t be a writer.” he said. “Because you’re not writing. Go do something else. And if you don’t want to go through the process, you shouldn’t be a writer. The idea of a tool that makes me write less is not appealing to me, because I like writing.”

When he’s not acting, producing, or writing, Rogen is making pottery. He even started his own homeware brand, Houseplant. His work is proof that creativity is still at its best when it’s made by human hands and minds.

Watch the interview in the video below.

When talking about the growing use of AI in Hollywood and in online content, actor and producer Seth Rogen didn’t hold back in expressing his opinion.

Seth Rogen: Instagram

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