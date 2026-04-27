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Man With Super-Speed Reflexes Claims He’s “The Fastest Man Alive”

By Emma Taggart on April 27, 2026
@kenleefastestman KAIOKEN DELL'UNIVERSO! PER VOI DIVENTO LUCE!!!(Super Saiyan 11° livello!) #kenlee #kenshirorealstar #kaioken #universe #animeman #live #supersaiyan #ultrainstinct #maivisto #manga #dragonball #fastest #saitama #brucelee #goku #funny #divertente #comic ♬ suono originale – Ken Lee⚡

A man in Italy known as Ken Lee is making bold claims that he’s the “fastest man alive,” and his videos might just convince you. The content creator showcases his lightning-fast reflexes by snatching everyday household items such as lighters and clothespins in the blink of an eye, earning him the fitting nickname, “The Cheetah.”

Some of Lee’s claims are hard to believe—like his assertion that he can throw 27 punches in a single second—but his videos make a compelling case for his seemingly superhuman speed. While some viewers have accused him of cutting video frames to exaggerate the speedy effect, other clips feature a timer clearly in view, proving that his impressive rapid-fire movements are real.

Lee appears deeply committed to refining his lightning-fast reflexes, and his frequently shared clips on TikTok suggest he trains every day. As of writing, he has amassed over 3 million followers on the platform, along with a steadily growing audience on Instagram and YouTube. His unusual talent has even taken him onto Italian TV, where he’s demonstrated his speed to live audiences.

Check out some of Lee’s videos below and find more on TikTok.

A man in Italy known as Ken Lee is making bold claims that he’s the “fastest man alive,” and his videos might just convince you.

@kenleefastestman AIR OF THE DRAGON! #kenlee #kenshirorealstar #animeman #over100000 #ultrainstinct #over100000 #saitama #goku #brucelee #speedoflight⚡ #manga #cartoon #fastest #flash #velocita #sport #impossible #lighters #world #record #real #speed ♬ suono originale – Ken Lee⚡

The content creator showcases his lightning-fast reflexes by snatching everyday household items in the blink of an eye, earning him the fitting nickname, “The Cheetah.”

@kenleefastestman KEN LEE20 CLOTHESPINS UN 1 SECOND!!! NEW WORLD RECORD!!! @Guinness World Records ⚡ #kenleespeed⚡ #fastestmanalive #worldspeed #speedoflight⚡️ #worldrecord ♬ audio originale – Ken Lee⚡

@kenleefastestman 7 KEN'S DRAGONS!(NEVER SEEN!) #kenshirorealstar #kungfu #epic #superhero #animeman #fast #saitama #brucelee #goku #funny #martialartist #howto #punches #impossible #skills ♬ suono originale – Ken Lee⚡

Lee appears deeply committed to refining his lightning-fast reflexes, and his frequently shared clips on TikTok suggest he trains every day.

@kenleefastestman KEN LEETHE FASTEST MAN ALIVE 2026!!!⚡️#kenleespeed⚡ #fastestmanalive⚡️ #speedoflight #worldspeed #superhero ♬ audio originale – Ken Lee⚡

@kenleefastestman KEN LEE20 CLOTHESPINS UN 1 SECOND!!! NEW WORLD RECORD!!! @Guinness World Records ⚡ #kenleespeed⚡ #fastestmanalive #worldspeed #speedoflight⚡️ #worldrecord ♬ audio originale – Ken Lee⚡

@kenleefastestman KEN LEE OMG!!!⚡ #kenleespeed⚡ #fastestmanalive⚡️ #worldspeed #speedoflight #LIGHTER ♬ audio originale – Ken Lee⚡

@kenleefastestman KEN LEEA MAN DISCOVERS HIS THE ULTRA SPEED!!⚡️⚡️ KEN LEEUN UOMO SCOPRE LA ULTRA VELOCITÀ’!!!⚡️ #kenleespeed⚡ #fastestmanalive⚡️ #speedoflight #worldspeed #ultraspeed⚡ ♬ audio originale – Ken Lee⚡

@kenleefastestman KEN LEE INHUMAN SPEED?⚡️ #kenleespeed⚡ #fastestmanalive⚡️ #speedoflight #worldspeed #viral ♬ audio originale – Ken Lee⚡

@kenleefastestman KEN LEETHE FASTEST MAN ALIVE!⚡️ #kenleespeed⚡️ #fastestmanalive #speedoflight #worldspeed #superhero ♬ audio originale – Ken Lee⚡

Ken Lee: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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