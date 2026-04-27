A man in Italy known as Ken Lee is making bold claims that he’s the “fastest man alive,” and his videos might just convince you. The content creator showcases his lightning-fast reflexes by snatching everyday household items such as lighters and clothespins in the blink of an eye, earning him the fitting nickname, “The Cheetah.”

Some of Lee’s claims are hard to believe—like his assertion that he can throw 27 punches in a single second—but his videos make a compelling case for his seemingly superhuman speed. While some viewers have accused him of cutting video frames to exaggerate the speedy effect, other clips feature a timer clearly in view, proving that his impressive rapid-fire movements are real.

Lee appears deeply committed to refining his lightning-fast reflexes, and his frequently shared clips on TikTok suggest he trains every day. As of writing, he has amassed over 3 million followers on the platform, along with a steadily growing audience on Instagram and YouTube. His unusual talent has even taken him onto Italian TV, where he’s demonstrated his speed to live audiences.

Check out some of Lee’s videos below and find more on TikTok.

A man in Italy known as Ken Lee is making bold claims that he’s the “fastest man alive,” and his videos might just convince you.

The content creator showcases his lightning-fast reflexes by snatching everyday household items in the blink of an eye, earning him the fitting nickname, “The Cheetah.”

Lee appears deeply committed to refining his lightning-fast reflexes, and his frequently shared clips on TikTok suggest he trains every day.

Ken Lee: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

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