Artist Captures the Delicate Beauty of Flowers Through Large-Scale Oil Paintings

Artist Ira Volkova paints large-scale flower portraits that serve as a love letter to every part of the blossoming plant. With each stroke of her brush, she is able to perfectly capture the likeness of every bloom she paints, magnifying the usually small, delicate features in sprawling detail that spans across canvases larger than the artist herself.

Volkova, who is from Ukraine, is inspired by the flowers growing in her garden as well as the botanical gardens in Kyiv. She routinely takes photos of beautiful blooms that she later uses as the basis for her paintings. Sometimes, she perfectly copies the flower that she captured with her camera. Other times, she uses the photo as inspiration, only to turn around and create something entirely new.

Regardless of the scale of her work, many of Volkova's paintings share the same key elements. The artist's work tends to favor full flowers with lots of petals, especially peonies. Through her painting, she shines a spotlight on flora that have vibrant pinkish hues. Volkova also renders her floral subjects against fairly simple backgrounds. They tend to either be a solid color or a soft gradient, making sure to be as unobtrusive as possible while simultaneously highlighting the grandeur of her beloved botanicals.

Artist Ira Volkova paints large-scale botanical portraits that center flowers in all their majesty.

By using flowers from her own garden or in nearby botanical gardens for inspiration, Volkova is able to paint the blossoms in an incredibly detailed manner.

Her choice of scale gives petite, delicate flowers a rare chance to be recognized for their gripping, intricate beauty.

Regardless of the scale of her paintings, Volkova's skill with a paintbrush is undeniable.

