Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Artist Captures the Delicate Beauty of Flowers Through Large-Scale Oil Paintings

By Sarah Currier on June 24, 2024

Artist Ira Volkova Standing Next To Her Detailed Painting Of A Pink Peony

Artist Ira Volkova paints large-scale flower portraits that serve as a love letter to every part of the blossoming plant. With each stroke of her brush, she is able to perfectly capture the likeness of every bloom she paints, magnifying the usually small, delicate features in sprawling detail that spans across canvases larger than the artist herself.

Volkova, who is from Ukraine, is inspired by the flowers growing in her garden as well as the botanical gardens in Kyiv. She routinely takes photos of beautiful blooms that she later uses as the basis for her paintings. Sometimes, she perfectly copies the flower that she captured with her camera. Other times, she uses the photo as inspiration, only to turn around and create something entirely new.

Regardless of the scale of her work, many of Volkova's paintings share the same key elements. The artist's work tends to favor full flowers with lots of petals, especially peonies. Through her painting, she shines a spotlight on flora that have vibrant pinkish hues. Volkova also renders her floral subjects against fairly simple backgrounds. They tend to either be a solid color or a soft gradient, making sure to be as unobtrusive as possible while simultaneously highlighting the grandeur of her beloved botanicals.

To keep up with the painter's latest works, be sure to follow Volkova on Instagram. If you are interested in purchasing one of her paintings, check out her Singulart.

Artist Ira Volkova paints large-scale botanical portraits that center flowers in all their majesty.

Artist Ira Volkova Standing Above Her Detailed Painting Of A Pink Peony

By using flowers from her own garden or in nearby botanical gardens for inspiration, Volkova is able to paint the blossoms in an incredibly detailed manner.

Detailed Painting Of A Pink Peony On Circular Blue Canvas

Detailed Painting Of A Pink Peony

Detailed Painting Of Pink Flowers In A Blue Vase With The Easel In Frame

Detailed Painting Of A Pink Peony With Painter's Hand In Frame

Her choice of scale gives petite, delicate flowers a rare chance to be recognized for their gripping, intricate beauty.

Painting Of Three Pink And White Flowers

Detailed Painting Of A Pink Peony On Gold Circular Canvas On Easel

Detailed Painting Of A Pink Peony On Black Circular Canvas On Easel

Detailed Painting Of A Pink Flower On Black Canvas

Regardless of the scale of her paintings, Volkova's skill with a paintbrush is undeniable.

Artist Ira Volkova Standing Next To Her Detailed Painting Of A Pink Peony

Close Up Painting Of Three Pink Flowers

Detailed Painting Of A Pink Peony On Black Canvas

Ira Volkova: Website | Instagram | Singulart

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ira Volkova.

Related Articles:

Luscious Oil Paintings Bloom Flowers That Look Real Enough To Touch

12 Famous Flower Paintings that Make the Canvas Bloom

Hyperrealistic Watercolor Paintings Perfectly Recreate the Delicate Beauty of Flower Petals

Beautiful Flowers Bloom in Anti-War Watercolor Paintings

Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in central Iowa, she is currently enrolled at Iowa State University and is working toward a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in English. She loves all things creative, and when she’s not writing, you can find her immersed in the worlds of television, film, and literature.
Read all posts from Sarah Currier
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Ukrainian Artist Captures the Beauty and Power of the Ocean in Sweeping Oil Paintings
Stunning Oil Paintings of Mysterious Children Lost in Thought
Delightful Oil Paintings Highlight the Dreamy Colors and Textures of Nature
Slumbering Woman’s Dreams Come to Life in Iris Scott’s Enchanting Finger Painting
Painter Transforms Vintage Oil Artworks Into Playfully Pixelated Paintings
Large-Scale Oil Paintings Capture the Duality of the Ocean’s Power and Tranquility

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Uses Oil Paint to Create Expressive Portraits of Birds
Watch The Beatles Music Video Made of 1,300 Oil Paintings
Stunning Patterned Paintings Actually Have Hidden Faces Within Them
Stunning Oil Paintings That Look Like Aerial Views of Western Landscapes
Glorious Explosions of Color Capture the Beautiful Symphony of Nature in Oil Paintings
Peaceful Paintings of People and Landscapes Using a Grid of Colorful Squares

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.