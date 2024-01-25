Jon Stewart Will Return to Host ‘The Daily Show’ Once a Week for Election Season

Comedian Jon Stewart is heading back to The Daily Show, the late-night staple he shaped during his 16-year tenure as host. Stewart will return to host the Comedy Central show each week on Mondays starting February 12 ahead of the election season.

Stewart joined The Daily Show in 1999, changing the landscape of late night television with his incisive political satire. Prior to his departure, Stewart chose Trevor Noah as a successor back in 2015. Now, for the past year since Noah's leave, the show has been test running a long list of comedians to take over the show. With Stewart back to host the Monday shows, it is expected that the hosting duties for the rest of the week will fall on the show's correspondents.

The comedian will also serve as executive producer, a role that will allow him to outline the future of the show beyond the election year. Additionally, his presence will give a much-needed boost to the show, which has struggled to find its footing after Noah's departure.

“Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season,” Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement. “In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit.”

After leaving The Daily Show in 2015, Stewart signed a deal with Apple to host a brand new show called The Problem With Jon Stewart. The show debuted in 2021, but was canceled on Apple TV+ after the comedian and the tech company clashed over the programme's contents.

Over the years, The Daily Show launched the careers of John Oliver and Samantha Bee, and influenced the way late night TV covers politics. Just recently, the show won the Emmy Award for best talk series. With Stewart back at the helm, longtime fans and a younger audience will get to experience his analytical and comedic bits in a time when it's needed the most.

