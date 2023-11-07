Home / Entertainment / TV

Taylor Tomlinson Will Host a New Nightly Show on CBS, Becoming Only Female Host in Late Night TV

By Regina Sienra on November 7, 2023

For years, late night TV has been an all-boys club, with a few, often short-lived exceptions. Now, it’s about to change with a new face taking over James Corden’s time slot. Comedian Taylor Tomlinson, known for her Netflix specials Quarter-Life Crisis and Look at You, will be hosting her own late night show. After taking over the slot that became vacant on CBS following the departure of Corden, Tomlinson will become the only female, as well as the youngest late night show host on TV.

Tomlinson will host a new show named After Midnight, which will premiere early next year. The program will be based on @midnight With Chris Hardwick, which ran for four seasons on Comedy Central before being canceled in 2017. The show featured a panel of three comics going through a series of quick-witted games to discuss current trends and events. The announcement was made by Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, which will air just before Tomlinson’s new show.

After Midnight will mark Tomlinson's debut on network television, but the 30-year-old already has a storied career. On top of her two comedy specials on Netflix—with a third dropping in February 2024—she is in the middle of an international tour, selling out large theaters in multiple countries. Her most coveted asset is her rapid-fire humor, which has turned her into a star among millennial and Gen Z audiences via Instagram and TikTok.

With Tomlinson's addition to the late night TV roster, many hope to see a resurgence in a format that has been struggling to reach younger audiences. While figures such as Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel do have a strong digital presence, both Tomlinson's unique style mixed with a more dynamic format could spark interest within an age group that stopped consuming TV the traditional way.

After Midnight is expected to debut in early 2024. To stay up to date with Tomlinson, and get a taste of her clever humor before she makes the jump to late night TV, you can follow her on Instagram.

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson will host her own late night show on CBS, taking up the spot left by James Corden.

Taylor Tomlinson: Instagram | TikTok
h/t: [The New York Times]

