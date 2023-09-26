Home / Entertainment / TV

Watch Steve Martin Perform Like No Other in ‘Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It’ Music Video

By Regina Sienra on September 26, 2023
Steve Martin at the 66th Annual ACE Eddie Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, USA on January 29, 2016.

Photo: PopularImages/Depositphotos

Actor Steve Martin is best known for his comedy chops, having made us laugh throughout the last several decades. But on top of being a gifted comedian, Martin has a rich musical side. The Only Murders in the Building star recently got a moment to shine with a soaring performance of “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It,” a song written for the fictional Broadway musical that appears in the TV series.

The tune, which had been repeatedly teased throughout the third season of Only Murders in the Building, presents a challenge to Charles-Haden Savage, Martin's character, due to its rapid nature. “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It” is a patter song, that is, a song usually in a very fast tempo and full of tongue-twisting rhymes. In a clip from the show, Martin victoriously nails his performance of the song.

While it may be a fictional song within a fictional Broadway musical, the work behind it is very much real. “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It” was written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman, and Scott Wittman. The first pair are known for their work on La La Land and Dear Evan Hansen, while the latter created the songs for Hairspray and Mary Poppins Returns.

This is not the first song Martin has performed on Only Murders in the Building. Back in season two, the beachy track “Angel in Flip-Flops” was released as a piece of Savage's past. As for Martin himself, he is no stranger to the world of musicals—he became a Broadway composer himself when he co-wrote the music for Bright Star, a bluegrass musical that opened in 2016. While he is a great singer, a look into his Instagram account will show that he is the happiest when he is playing the banjo.

Only Murders in the Building is noww available to stream on Hulu.

Watch Steve Martin's performance of “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It,” a song written for Only Murders in the Building.

h/t: [Playbill]

Related Articles:

Martin Short Changed Seats on a Plane So Chance the Rapper Could Sit With His 7-Year-Old Daughter

Sir Anthony Hopkins Stuns Hotel Staff With an Impromptu Piano Performance in the Lobby

Adam Sandler Receives Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and Is Honored by His Comedian Friends

Jack Black Performs “Peaches” From ‘Super Mario Bros’ Movie Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

97-Year-Old Sir David Attenborough Will Return to TV for BBC’s ‘Planet Earth III’
Annual “Elaine Dance Contest” Crowns the Fan Who Best Captures the Iconic Dance From ‘Seinfeld’
Tina Fey Might Take Over ‘Saturday Night Live’ After Lorne Michaels
Sinéad O’Connor’s 1992 ‘Saturday Night Live’ Photo-Ripping Controversy Explained
Ryan Seacrest Will Take Over as Host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’
‘Succession’ Reimagined as Wes Anderson’s ‘The Royal Tenenbaums’

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Fills in for Vanna White on ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’
David Hockney Painting Worth $35,000 Is Discovered on BBC’s ‘Antiques Roadshow’
New ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Ordered at Max Will Adapt One Book per Season
Super Bowl Ad of a Girl and Her Dog Growing Old Together Will Tug at Your Heartstrings
Watch Pedro Pascal Hilariously Break Character on SNL
SNL Creates Funny Trailer for a Gritty ‘Super Mario’ Movie and People Want It To Be Real

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.