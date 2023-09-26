Watch Steve Martin Perform Like No Other in ‘Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It’ Music Video

Actor Steve Martin is best known for his comedy chops, having made us laugh throughout the last several decades. But on top of being a gifted comedian, Martin has a rich musical side. The Only Murders in the Building star recently got a moment to shine with a soaring performance of “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It,” a song written for the fictional Broadway musical that appears in the TV series.

The tune, which had been repeatedly teased throughout the third season of Only Murders in the Building, presents a challenge to Charles-Haden Savage, Martin's character, due to its rapid nature. “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It” is a patter song, that is, a song usually in a very fast tempo and full of tongue-twisting rhymes. In a clip from the show, Martin victoriously nails his performance of the song.

While it may be a fictional song within a fictional Broadway musical, the work behind it is very much real. “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It” was written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman, and Scott Wittman. The first pair are known for their work on La La Land and Dear Evan Hansen, while the latter created the songs for Hairspray and Mary Poppins Returns.

This is not the first song Martin has performed on Only Murders in the Building. Back in season two, the beachy track “Angel in Flip-Flops” was released as a piece of Savage's past. As for Martin himself, he is no stranger to the world of musicals—he became a Broadway composer himself when he co-wrote the music for Bright Star, a bluegrass musical that opened in 2016. While he is a great singer, a look into his Instagram account will show that he is the happiest when he is playing the banjo.

Only Murders in the Building is noww available to stream on Hulu.

Watch Steve Martin's performance of “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It,” a song written for Only Murders in the Building.

h/t: [Playbill]

