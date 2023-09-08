Home / Entertainment / TV

97-Year-Old Sir David Attenborough Will Return to TV for BBC’s ‘Planet Earth III’

By Regina Sienra on September 8, 2023
David Attenborough

Photo: John Cairns via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

In 2022, Sir David Attenborough hosted the BBC-produced documentary series Frozen Planet II. In the final episode, the conservationist seemed to make a final plea for the future of our planet. Not only because of how late we may be to take some actions as a society, but because it felt like his career in front of the camera was coming to an end. Now, in a happy turn of events, BBC Studios has announced that Attenborough will return to the screen later this year as the host of BBC's Planet Earth III.

Attenborough began his career in broadcasting in 1954, and became a household name in the years that followed. His knowledge and passion for the environment led him to become the most popular figure in nature documentary. In 2006, he joined the production of the TV series Planet Earth as a narrator, reprising his role 10 years later on Planet Earth II.

Planet Earth III was commissioned in 2019, but suffered some delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the production is in full force, and it is reported that they started filming his introductory scenes and recording the narration for the series. “The opening of the series with David was filmed in the beautiful British countryside in exactly the location where Charles Darwin used to walk whilst thinking-over his Earth-shaking ideas about evolution,” says executive producer Mike Gunton. “It seemed the perfect place for David to introduce Planet Earth III and remind us of both the wonders and the fragility of our planet.”

On top of the connection sweeping landscapes and insightful animal footage, it's Attenborough's brilliance that has also drawn people to these works throughout the years. “Planet Earth wouldn’t be Planet Earth without David, so I’m delighted he is presenting the third series,” adds Gunton. “As ever, he has brought his huge enthusiasm and wisdom, has been encouraging about our new perspective, and has, I know, really enjoyed seeing the extraordinary new wonders brought to the screen.”

The series, which will consist of eight hour-long episodes, is expected to come out later this year in the UK on BBC One. To stay up to date about a possible American release date, visit BBC America's website.

h/t: [LADBible]

