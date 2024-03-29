Regina King and Jimmy Kimmel Share Tender Moment During First Interview Together Since Her Son’s Death

Late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel is known for his sardonic sense of humor, which he subjects both his audience and guests to equally. However, this doesn't mean he is ice cold, as he has spoken passionately about important topics, like gun control, while fighting back tears. Recently, his sensitivity sparked a tender moment with Oscar-winning actor Regina King, who appeared as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her new movie, Shirley, which tells the story of the first Black congresswoman, Shirley Chisholm.

While King has a long and storied career that spans four decades and over 50 screen credits, she stepped away for a few years due to a major loss in her family. In January 2022, King's son and only child, Ian, died by suicide at the age of 26. After taking some much needed time away from the spotlight, the actress just restarted her TV appearances, with Kimmel's show being only her second stop after a Good Morning America interview, where she talked about her son's passing for the first time.

“Grief is a journey, you know? I understand that grief is love that has no place to go,” King said to GMA's Robin Roberts. “I know that I share this grief with everyone, but no one else is Ian's mom, you know? Only me. And so it's mine. And the sadness will never go away. It'll always be with me. And I think I saw somewhere, the sadness is a reminder of how much he means to me, you know?”

Kimmel, who has hosted his late night show for over 20 years, has welcomed King several times, and they've developed a friendship. That's why when she visited his show for the first time since taking a break, Kimmel wanted to show his support and make sure King was doing ok. “It's very good to see you,” the host greeted the actor. “How are you doing right now?” To which King replied with a smile, “Right now, I'm good.” Kimmel responded, getting choked up, “Good, I'm glad to hear that. I know you've been through a lot the last year.” Touched by this, King leaned over to Kimmel, and grabbing his hand and tenderly said, “It's good to see you, Jimmy.”

Still fighting back tears, Kimmel did what he does best—quickly lightening the mood by asking King if she had bumped into her Miss Congeniality 2 co-star William Shatner backstage. Despite the shortness of the moment, it was enough for viewers at home to praise Kimmel's empathy and King's resilience. By acknowledging the loss and the effect it has had on the actress in a delicate and personal manner, King and Kimmel shared a quiet yet poignant moment that spoke volumes.

You can watch the warm gesture in the video below.

If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, please reach out for help. You can find a helpline in your area, by visiting the International Association for Suicide Prevention helpline. If you're in the United States, you can dial 988 to speak with a mental health professional, 24/7, in English or in Spanish. The lifeline also uses Language Line Solutions to provide translation services in over 250 additional languages.

h/t: [BuzzFeed]

