David Beckham Masterfully Calls Out Victoria For Calling Herself Working Class

Honesty is important in any relationship, but especially in marriages. The Beckhams seem to have no issue keeping each other truthful, as shown in a resurfaced video. The short clip captures part of an interview with Victoria. As she's talking to the camera, David peers through the open door and fact-checks her answer—and people online love him for it.

The interview is from a Netflix docuseries about David Beckham's life and career. In the clip, Victoria is describing her upbringing, saying, “We're very working, working class.” Immediately, David's voice rings out in the room. “Be honest,” he says, poking his head slightly through the door. Victoria quickly defends herself, but David doesn't let up. “What car did your dad drive you to school in?” he asks. Victoria doesn't give a straight reply, so David interrupts again: “What car was it?”

Victoria seems unwilling to disclose the truth. “It depends,” she says, earning a series of “no, no, no” from David. That seems to do the trick because finally, she admits: “Okay. In the 80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce.” With that, David says a cool “thank you,” and swiftly exits the room, letting Victoria sit in silence.

Commenters were quick to praise the way David extracted the truth from his wife. “Love him humbling her. Like her name was Posh Spice and she went to private school,” one person said, referring to Victoria's nickname in the Spice Girls. “I can't stop laughing, she was Posh Spice for a reason. I love her,” someone else wrote. The Beckhams have been married for 24 years, so clearly being honest with each other has helped them stay together.

This clip has inspired other reactions as well. “David Beckham is the last remaining investigative journalist,” Chris Bakke writes on X (Twitter). Another user commented that David should be called to moderate the U.S. presidential debates in 2024. However, rather than sitting at a desk or a podium, someone suggested that David should do exactly what he does in this clip: “From behind a mostly closed door just poking his head round as and when needed.”

David Beckham is the last remaining investigative journalist pic.twitter.com/XQgwOqdoav — Chris Bakke (@ChrisJBakke) October 5, 2023

The clip has inspired some to call for David Beckham to moderate the U.S. presidential debates in 2024.

From behind a mostly closed door just poking his head round as and when needed. — Timor Jack (@TheFist89369846) October 5, 2023

