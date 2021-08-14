Home / Art / Sculpture

Reclaimed Wood Art Celebrates the Beauty of Nature With Woodworking and Wood Burning

By Margherita Cole on August 14, 2021
Reclaimed Wood Wall Art by Jynae Bergeron

Canadian artist Jynae Bergeron (aka Art & Airplanes) uses her creative practice to connect with the environment. She creates striking wall art inspired by animals and mountainous landscapes using woodworking and wood-burning techniques.

Her love for this sculptural medium comes from her family, who has a tradition of woodworking. “As a teenager, I was gifted my grandfather’s old woodburning tool and eventually I began teaching myself the skill of pyrography (wood-burning),” she tells My Modern Met. “Over many hours, years, and upgrades I’ve come to be an expert at the niche and have followed my family’s love for woodworking.”

Bergeron's designs feature a combination of geometric shapes and realistic renderings. She uses bold lines and planes to draw the viewer's attention to the more intricate design of pine trees and animals. “Through wood-burning, I create representations of a diverse selection of animals, plants, and landscapes to capture their beauty and instill a feeling of motivation among humans to conserve and protect their prolonged existence,” she continues.

Another important aspect of the artist's practice is the emphasis on utilizing reclaimed wood. “I strive to use reclaimed wood wherever I can to minimize my impact on old-growth forests and give the trees another chance in being admired visually through home decor instead of heading to the landfill,” Bergeron explains. “My focus is to express, reciprocate, and instill a sense of gratitude for the natural world and the abundance of gifts it provides to us.”

You can purchase Bergeson's wood art via her online store, and keep up to date with her latest creations via Instagram.

Canadian artist Jynae Bergeron (aka Art & Airplanes) creates amazing wood-based art using reclaimed wood.

Reclaimed Wood Wall Art by Jynae BergeronReclaimed Wood Wall Art by Jynae BergeronReclaimed Wood Wall Art by Jynae BergeronReclaimed Wood Wall Art by Jynae BergeronReclaimed Wood Wall Art by Jynae BergeronReclaimed Wood Wall Art by Jynae BergeronReclaimed Wood Wall Art by Jynae BergeronReclaimed Wood Wall Art by Jynae BergeronReclaimed Wood Wall Art by Jynae BergeronReclaimed Wood Wall Art by Jynae BergeronReclaimed Wood Wall Art by Jynae BergeronReclaimed Wood Wall Art by Jynae BergeronJynae Bergeron: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jynae Bergeron.

