These Handmade Pieces of Wood Mountain Wall Art Will Bring the Great Outdoors Into Any Home

Starting your own creative business can be nerve-racking and feel like a huge leap of faith. However, sometimes that leap can really pay off. Such is the case for Paige Hall of Buttons and Pearl, her Etsy shop where she sells her own original wood art. Though she’s worked with wood for many years, making things such as custom jewelry boxes and watch boxes, it was only during the pandemic that she took the plunge into making and selling her own original wood wall art.

“Having my own creative business is surreal,” Hall tells My Modern Met. “My partner now works with me full time, and we provide for our family through our art. I would say the relationships with our customers are a big part of our ability to succeed. Word of mouth, reviews, repeat customers—we owe a lot to our base. It’s beyond words to be able to love to work, work with my love, and have an all-around lovely base of customers that feed my soul.”

On the Buttons and Pearl Etsy page, you can find a variety of hand-crafted wooden pieces. Among the most popular designs are their mountain scenes, carefully assembled with eye-catching depth and texture. “It took me a while to come up with my 3D layered mountain concepts because I wanted them to be completely different from the beautiful mosaics that can be found,” Hall explains. “Once I started, I couldn’t stop. And now have about 10 standard models I offer.”

In addition to their standard selection of wood mountain wall art, Buttons and Pearl also accepts custom orders—making it possible for you to capture that perfect scene from your favorite trip to the mountains. But, whether it is custom or not, each piece has that unique and one-of-a-kind charm that lends itself to handmade items. And it goes without saying that each one is made with love.

“I genuinely love what I do,” Halls attests. “I am humbled daily that my work is displayed in the homes of so many. It’s pretty amazing that what brings me joy can, in turn, bring another joy. That right there is true success to me.”

The Buttons and Pearl Etsy Shop sells hand-crafted wood mountain wall art.

Each piece is handmade and layered with 3D design and texture.

In addition to their standard offerings, Buttons and Pearl even accepts custom orders.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Buttons and Pearl.

