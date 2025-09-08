In many places, historic architecture is sacrificed when the urban landscape changes, but not in Kiruna, Sweden. As the northernmost town in the Lapland province, Kiruna is known for many things, including a historically significant church. Built between 1909 and 1912, the wooden church was voted the country's most beautiful building. So when LKAB mine needed to expand, putting at risk the church’s stability, special provisions were made.

Over the course of two days, the extraordinary building, which is modeled on a Sámi hut, was relocated a little over three miles to a new city center. Incredibly, it was moved in one piece by Dutch logistics company Mammoet, which specializes in the transportation of large objects. Hired by civil engineering firm Veidekke and LKAB, Mammoet conducted extensive testing to ensure a smooth relocation of the 672-ton wooden church.

The move, timed for August so that the weather wouldn’t hinder the event, was a true spectacle. Thousands of spectators, including the King of Sweden, flood the streets along the route to watch this incredible process. Measuring 131 feet wide, the church was not easy to move, but thanks to careful planning, which included widening roads, it successfully made its way to its new home.

To make the move, Mammoet jacked the church up a little over four feet and placed it on steel beams, creating a sort of ultra-strong pallet. That pallet was then transported by two trains of 28 axle lines of Self-Propelled Modular Transporters (SPMTs). During the move, stability sensors ensured that the church was safe.

Once the Kiruna church arrived at its new home, the SPMTs lowered it onto its new concrete foundation. A few days later, Mammoet also moved the church’s 99-ton belfry. While Kiruna Church settles in, it remains closed to the public, intending to open as soon as possible so that people can continue to enjoy this important piece of cultural heritage.

While the planning was extensive, and the bill likely high, Sweden is setting an important example and sending a message. Historical architecture is not to be destroyed by modern growth; rather, with a bit of time and care, it can be integrated into something new and beautiful.

