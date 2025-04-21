Home / Architecture

World’s Most Unusual and Innovative Churches: From a Chapel on a Volcano to a Cathedral Lined With Bones

By Eva Baron on April 21, 2025
Duomo of Milan, Italy.

Duomo of Milan, (Milan Cathedral) in Milan, Italy. (Photo: masterlu/Depositphotos

When asked to imagine a church, you may envision a modest, wooden building with a central steeple, or perhaps an elegant, Gothic-inspired structure similar to the Notre-Dame. What you probably wouldn’t think of, however, are the churches featured in a recent video by Great Big Story. From a chapel carved into a cliff face to a cathedral overflowing with bones, these unusual churches challenge our expectations of what a place of worship should look like. Innovative feats of architecture are also explored throughout the compilation.

Scroll down to see some highlights and the video with the full list of unusual churches. For even more fascinating videos dedicated to the art of storytelling, visit Great Big Story’s YouTube page.

Here are some of the most unusual churches in the world.

 

Sedlec Ossuary in the Czech Republic

The Sedlec Ossuary in the Czech Republic contains the bones of at least 40,000 people, artistically arranged to form macabre decorations and furnishings throughout the structure.

 

Church of Transfiguration on the small Russian island of Kizhi

The world's most unusual churches, according to a recent video by Great Big Story.

Photo: Alix Saz via Wikimedia Commons (CC 4.0)

The Church of Transfiguration, located on the small Russian island of Kizhi, dates back to the 17th century and was built without a single nail. Composed entirely of wood, Kizhi Pogost’s durability is primarily achieved through wooden logs with interlocking corners, an impressive solution to maintaining its structural integrity.

 

Katshki Pillar in Georgia

The world's most unusual churches, according to a recent video by Great Big Story.

Photo: Johannesjom via Wikimedia Commons (CC 4.0)

The Katshki Pillar in Georgia, for instance, towers at a height of 130 feet, overlooking the small river valley of Katskhura. At first, this natural limestone monolith appears unscalable, even inhospitable, but housed at the very top is a monastery. Today, only the local monks are permitted to make the 20-minute ascent from the base of the pillar to the church atop it, relying solely on a steel ladder.

 

Chapel Saint Michel d’Aiguilhe in Le Puy-en-Velay, France

The world's most unusual churches, according to a recent video by Great Big Story.

Photo: Jean-Pol Grandmont via Wikimedia Commons (CC 3.0)

Chapel Saint Michel d’Aiguilhe in Le Puy-en-Velay, France, is equally staggering, built in 969 on a 279-foot-tall volcanic plug. To reach it, visitors must climb 268 steps carved into the rock, but the reward is well-earned: the chapel boasts elaborate frescoes and arches, and, of course, a breathtaking view of the town below it.

 

Abuna Yemata Guh in Ethiopia

The world's most unusual churches, according to a recent video by Great Big Story.

A monk standing at Abuna Yemata Guh, a rock-hewn church in Ethiopia. (Photo: Charlie Fleurene via Wikimedia Commons, CC 4.0)

Abuna Yem’ata Guh in Ethiopia is far less accessible—and even perilous. The journey to the rock-hewn church demands an arduous, two-hour hike up a cliff, all traditionally completed without shoes. Before arriving at the church, visitors must cross a natural stone bridge with a sheer drop of about 820 feet on either side, and confront a hazardous ascent with hand- and foot-holds embedded into the rock. It should come as no surprise that this church is the world’s most inaccessible. Once inside, though, its magnificence becomes clear. Its dome dates back to the sixth century, and its wall paintings from the 15th century are remarkably well-preserved due to the dry climate.

 

From a chapel perched on a volcano to a bone-filled cathedral, these unusual churches defy our expectations of what a traditional place of worship should look like. See these and more in this Great Big Story video:

Great Big Story: Website | YouTube

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
