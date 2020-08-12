Sculptural Palette Knife Paintings Capture the Striking Beauty of California Beaches

Sometimes, the splendorous beauty of the ocean cannot be captured in photographs alone. La Jolla, California-based artist Krista Schumacher creates vibrant tactile paintings that embody the entire sensory experience of a day at the beach. Her ongoing series traverses the idyllic seascapes of Southern California at different times of the day.

Schumacher has many considerations when beginning her paintings. “As an artist, I explore the relationships between color, form, and texture by applying large quantities of oil paint with palette knives,” she tells My Modern Met. Each of her eye-catching canvases is made up of big blocks of hues that come together in harmony. They also defy conventional two-dimensional artworks. “My paintings take on a multi-dimensional form,” she explains, “and are easily recognized for their use of heavy-texture and bold colors to emphasize nature’s spontaneity and beauty in a modern, abstract way.”

In her use of thick pigment and a palette knife, Schumacher imbues elements of the landscape, like choppy ocean waves and rocky beaches, with a sense of dynamism. “My work not only reflects the awe-inspiring natural beauty of Southern California,” she says, “but also embraces the contemporary design and urban diversity of the region.”

Originally from Florida, Schumacher devoted herself to painting full-time when she moved to La Jolla two years ago. She has since been awarded Southwest Art magazine's “Top 21 Under 31” and the 2018 Launchpad Artist for Art San Diego. “My paintings shed light on a transitional and transformational period of my journey, and they read like a raw diary of my experiences exploring a new city with a heightened awareness and sensitivity to my surroundings.”

You can purchase prints and original paintings via Schumacher's website, and keep up to date with her latest creations by liking her Facebook page and following her on Instagram.

La Jolla-based painter Krista Schumacher makes textured palette knife paintings of the California coast.

Krista Schumacher: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Krista Schumacher.