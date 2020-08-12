Home / Art / Painting / Sculptural Palette Knife Paintings Capture the Striking Beauty of California Beaches

Sculptural Palette Knife Paintings Capture the Striking Beauty of California Beaches

By Margherita Cole on August 12, 2020
Oil Paintings by Krista Schumacher

Sometimes, the splendorous beauty of the ocean cannot be captured in photographs alone. La Jolla, California-based artist Krista Schumacher creates vibrant tactile paintings that embody the entire sensory experience of a day at the beach. Her ongoing series traverses the idyllic seascapes of Southern California at different times of the day.

Schumacher has many considerations when beginning her paintings. “As an artist, I explore the relationships between color, form, and texture by applying large quantities of oil paint with palette knives,” she tells My Modern Met. Each of her eye-catching canvases is made up of big blocks of hues that come together in harmony. They also defy conventional two-dimensional artworks. “My paintings take on a multi-dimensional form,” she explains, “and are easily recognized for their use of heavy-texture and bold colors to emphasize nature’s spontaneity and beauty in a modern, abstract way.”

In her use of thick pigment and a palette knife, Schumacher imbues elements of the landscape, like choppy ocean waves and rocky beaches, with a sense of dynamism. “My work not only reflects the awe-inspiring natural beauty of Southern California,” she says, “but also embraces the contemporary design and urban diversity of the region.”

Originally from Florida, Schumacher devoted herself to painting full-time when she moved to La Jolla two years ago. She has since been awarded Southwest Art magazine's “Top 21 Under 31” and the 2018 Launchpad Artist for Art San Diego. “My paintings shed light on a transitional and transformational period of my journey, and they read like a raw diary of my experiences exploring a new city with a heightened awareness and sensitivity to my surroundings.”

You can purchase prints and original paintings via Schumacher's website, and keep up to date with her latest creations by liking her Facebook page and following her on Instagram.

La Jolla-based painter Krista Schumacher makes textured palette knife paintings of the California coast.

Oil Paintings by Krista SchumacherOil Paintings by Krista SchumacherPalette Knife Painting by Krista SchumacherOil Paintings by Krista SchumacherOil Paintings by Krista SchumacherPalette Knife Painting by Krista SchumacherOil Paintings by Krista SchumacherOil Paintings by Krista SchumacherOil Paintings by Krista SchumacherOil Paintings by Krista SchumacherOil Paintings by Krista SchumacherOil Paintings by Krista SchumacherOil Paintings by Krista SchumacherOil Paintings by Krista SchumacherOil Paintings by Krista Schumacher

Krista Schumacher: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Krista Schumacher.

Related Articles:

Immersive Ocean Paintings Capture the Shimmering Beauty of the Endless Waves

15+ YouTube Channels to Teach You How to Paint for Free

Artist Becomes Infinite Through His Mind-Bending Series of Painted Self Portraits

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

5 Famous Allegorical Paintings That Carry Hidden Meanings Waiting to Be Discovered
7 Watercolor Mediums That Will Transform the Way You Use the Paint
Immersive Ocean Paintings Capture the Shimmering Beauty of the Endless Waves
15+ YouTube Channels to Teach You How to Paint for Free
Why Kehinde Wiley Creates Exquisite Portraits of Black Men Inspired by Old Masters Painting
Ethereal Landscape Paintings Evoke the Abstract Beauty of Morning Light in the Mountains

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

25 Acrylic Painting Ideas That Celebrate the Versatility of This Popular Artist Tool
Powerful Paintings Recount an Artist’s Personal Experiences With Addiction and Homelessness
Artist Becomes Infinite Through His Mind-Bending Series of Painted Self Portraits
Artist Spends 100 Days Painting 100 Species of Birds on Slices of Wood
Vibrant Palette Knife Paintings Create 3D Flowers Out of Layers of Paint
Impressionist-Inspired Paintings Observe the Curious Subtleties of Different Social Scenes

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.