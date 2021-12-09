Home / Art / Sculpture

49-Foot-Tall Three-Headed Dragon Statue Breathes Real Fire in Russia

By Margherita Cole on December 9, 2021
Fire-Breathing Dragon Statue

From medieval fairytales to the recent Game of Thrones series, dragons have fascinated people for centuries. Many cultures from around the world have their own interpretation of this mythical creature, and in Russia and Ukrainian folklore, it is a monstrous dragon called Zmei Gorynich (meaning “Dragon, the Son of the Mountain”). In fact, fantasy fans have the opportunity to see a life-size version of the villain at the Russian theme park Kudykina Gora.

Located outside of the small village of Kamenka in the Lipetz region, this 49-foot-tall, iron and concrete sculpture is based on the descriptions of the serpent-like beast from Russian legends. Ukrainian artist Vladimir was hired to create the statue in 2015 and required two years to bring his vision to life. The completed project features three heads on long and twisting necks, all pointed in different directions; two wings; and four colossal legs. The body of the sculpture is covered with intricate details of the dragon's scales, claws, and teeth, making the immense figure look even more realistic and imposing.

Visitors can admire the sculpture prior to their entrance to the park's enclosure. And while the visual appearance of the dragon is incredible on its own, the real event occurs at 7 p.m. every weekend and holiday. At that time, the Zmei Gorynich statue emits a monstrous scream before breathing real fire and smoke from each of its heads.

You can witness this amazing attraction in person at the Kudykina Gora theme park outside of Kamenka, Russia.

A theme park in Russia features an incredible 49-foot-tall statue of a three-headed, fire-breathing dragon.

Fire-Breathing Dragon Statue

The monument is based on the villainous dragon called Zmei Gorynich from Russian folk stories.

Fire-Breathing Dragon Statue

It can be seen at the Kudykina Gora family theme park outside of Kamenka, Russia.

Fire-Breathing Dragon StatueFire-Breathing Dragon StatueFire-Breathing Dragon StatueFire-Breathing Dragon StatueFire-Breathing Dragon StatueFire-Breathing Dragon StatueFire-Breathing Dragon StatueFire-Breathing Dragon StatueFire-Breathing Dragon StatueKudykina Gora: Website | Facebook | Instagram

h/t: [Oddity Central]

All images via Kudykina Gora.

