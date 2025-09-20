Paintings Scattered With Colorful Eggshells Convey Life’s Fragility and Resilience in One [Interview]

When considering metaphors for fragility, eggs are often a recurring theme. They also happen to be a guiding force throughout Larisa Safaryan’s practice, which has long revolved around themes of delicacy and renewal. But, rather than simply using eggshells as a sculptural base, Safaryan scatters them across her abstract paintings.

“I [like] eggshells because they embody fragility, mirroring the delicate nature of life itself,” Safaryan tells My Modern Met. “I was drawn to this symbolism, the way it mirrors our own existence, the beauty of something that survives only because it is delicate.”

Throughout her swirling compositions, Safaryan typically douses eggshells in various colors and layers them across the canvas. The effect brings an unexpected texture to a traditionally two-dimensional medium, all while transforming a “fragile, organic form into something enduring,” as the artist explains.

“Each eggshell becomes a canvas where I carefully shape, sculpt, and color,” she adds. “Sculpted, painted, or left bare, [eggs] become a vessel for themes of rebirth, cycles, and the delicate balance between vulnerability and strength.”

My Modern Met had the opportunity to speak with Larisa Safaryan about her artistic practice, what originally compelled her about eggs, and why she still finds them so fascinating. Read on for our exclusive interview with the artist.

What first inspired you to become an artist, and what does it mean for you to be self-taught?

Art was always in the air I breathed—from the time I was a young girl, seeing my father’s hands shape his incredible sculptures. His vision awakened mine, yet I never stepped into a classroom to learn it formally. Being self-taught is both freedom and revelation; it allows me to wander, to invent, to listen only to the whispers of my own imagination.

How has your creative practice evolved over time?

Over time, my practice has grown into a balance of technical precision and conceptual depth. I’ve developed techniques that merge meticulous detail with the fragility of my chosen medium. My work continues to evolve as I refine my methods while deepening my exploration of themes like resilience, renewal, and the fragility of life.

What is the process of creating one of your sculptures or paintings?

Creating my work begins with stillness and requires strict concentration, surgical precision, and meticulous attention to detail. Each eggshell becomes a canvas where I carefully shape, sculpt, and color, transforming a fragile, organic form into something enduring and profound.

What originally compelled you about eggs and eggshells as artistic media?

I chose eggshells because they embody fragility, mirroring the delicate nature of life itself. Through this medium, I show how fragility is not just a limitation but also a source of beauty and meaning. I was drawn to this symbolism, the way it mirrors our own existence, the beauty of something that survives only because it is delicate.

How do you manipulate eggs through your work, and what themes do you hope they convey?

I sculpt, color, and transform the smooth surface of eggshells into intricate artworks that explore renewal, rebirth, resilience, and the duality of strength and vulnerability. I transform the egg into something both enduring and fleeting. Sculpted, painted, or left bare, it becomes a vessel for themes of rebirth, cycles, and the delicate balance between vulnerability and strength. My hope is that viewers see not just the egg, but themselves reflected in its fragile resilience.

Are there any other unconventional materials that you hope to incorporate throughout your work in the future?

The future always whispers of possibilities. I remain open to whatever materials echo the same truths as the egg—those that hold contradictions, that remind us of the wonder hidden in the ordinary.

What do you hope people will take away from your work?

I hope they pause. I hope they marvel. I hope they feel both the fragility and the power of life shimmering before them. My work is not only to be seen, but to be felt—as a quiet reminder that we, too, are delicate yet luminous in that very delicacy, with the hope to find meaning in the delicate balance between vulnerability and resilience that defines human existence.

Larisa Safaryan: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Larisa Safaryan.