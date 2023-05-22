Home / Crafts / Embroidery

Textile Artist Chronicles Each Day With Stitches on Year-Long Embroidered Tapestry

By Sara Barnes on May 22, 2023
Daily Embroidery Project by Karen Turner

Textile artist Karen Turner marks the passage of time through embroidery stitches. In her Intuitive Daily Stitching project, Turner adds thread marks to fabric to chronicle each day. She fills in pre-drawn circles and squares with various stitches, from a simple running stitch to more complicated French knots. The stitched days sit side by side and culminate in a patchwork of texture and color. This tapestry is an apt metaphor for the relative sameness of everyday life. While each day may look a little different, it’s all part of the same cloth collected through the years.

“As a textile artist, I sew every day anyway,” Turner tells My Modern Met, “but in the beginning I wanted somewhere separate to collect a few stitches every day on a cloth that would serve as a witness to the passage of time.” By taking 15 minutes or half an hour each day to work on this project, she makes a conscious effort to meditate on the present. “It's about recognizing each moment as precious and ephemeral, and this allows for wider reflection on the value of life and on what we choose to do with our time.”

Turner’s daily art project could be replicated on paper or with paint, but it was important for her to hand-stitch everything. “I think there is a significant metaphor for healing and repair in needle and thread, and also one of connection,” she explains. Turner makes her stitches on vintage French cotton/linen bed sheets, and in doing so feels like she’s adding part of her life to a fabric that has already had years of service. “It feels like a layering of lives. Stitching on a cloth changes its texture and makes it stronger, and I think this reflects the benefit of mindfulness itself as we take time out to rest and repair.”

The value found in daily projects like Turner’s is through the process. Because of this, she's more concerned with the act of creation instead of what it will look like in a year. “At the end of the year, the finished cloth has no function other than to be a record of time passing, a bit like an old diary; I'm not setting out to make a beautiful or harmonious object. I don't unpick anything that turns out less than perfect; I prefer to see that imperfection as an honest portrait of a day that may have been unpleasant or difficult.”

Turner began her project in 2022 and has continued it into 2023. She has a separate cloth for each year, and for 2023 she’s divided her entire strip of fabric into 12 sections. “I'm working each month on its own block,” she shares, “so that the whole strip will fold concertina-style into something like a book by the end of the year.”

If you’d like to start a similar project, you’re in luck. Turner has an e-course that will guide you through the entire process as well as templates for sale in her online shop.

Textile artist Karen Turner marks the passage of time through embroidery stitches.

Daily Embroidery Project by Karen Turner

In her Intuitive Daily Stitching project, Turner adds thread marks to fabric to chronicle each day.

Daily Embroidery Project by Karen TurnerDaily Stitching Project by Karen Turner

The stitched days sit side by side and culminate in a patchwork of texture and color.

Daily Stitching Project by Karen TurnerDaily Stitching Project by Karen Turner

This tapestry is an apt metaphor for the relative sameness of everyday life.

Daily Embroidery Project by Karen TurnerDaily Stitching Project by Karen Turner

While each day may look a little different, it’s all part of the same cloth collected through the years.

Daily Stitching Project by Karen TurnerDaily Stitching Project by Karen TurnerDaily Embroidery Project by Karen Turner

Karen Turner: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Karen Turner. 

Related Articles:

How an Embroidery Artist Turned Her “Thread Sketching” Into a Vibrant Body of Art [Interview]

Embroidery Artist Chronicles Her Passion for Travel Through City-Inspired Hoop Art

Learn How to Enhance Your Embroidery With Printed Fabrics in This Online Craft Class

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Woman With Early-Onset Dementia Embroiders What Her Brain Looks Like to Her
Viral DIY Furniture Repair Uses Embroidery To Transform Shredded Sofa Into Art
Learn to Stitch Spring Florals When You Attend Our Live Virtual Embroidery Workshop
Illustrator Uses Embroidery Skills to Create Adorable Custom Pet Portraits
Join Our Stitching Spring Virtual Embroidery Workshop and Learn to Embroider Colorful Flowers
How an Embroidery Artist Turned Her “Thread Sketching” Into a Vibrant Body of Art [Interview]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Give Your Embroidery a Voice When You Learn to Stitch Letters
Embroidery Artist Chronicles Her Passion for Travel Through City-Inspired Hoop Art
Learn a Unique Way To Remember Your Travels in This Online Embroidery Class (Now on Pre-Sale!)
29 Hand Embroidery Patterns Ready to Download and Start Sewing
11 Must-Have Embroidery Supplies To Buy If You’re Going To Start Stitching
Embroiderer Uses Thread and Beads To Capture the Magical Vibrance of Nature

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.