Skilled Embroidery Artist Documents Her Travels With a Needle and Thread

By Jessica Stewart on June 28, 2023
Embroidery of Santorini, Greece

Santorini, Greece
Some people enjoy sending postcards when they travel, while others use photography or a sketchbook to capture their travel memories. But embroidery artist Maria Zamyatina uses a needle and thread to make beautiful embroidered keepsakes of her trips. After visiting 27 countries and 151 cities, she certainly has plenty of inspiration to pull from.

From the iconic blue and white houses of Santorini to a colorful sunset in Portugal, Zamyatina has a wonderful ability to transport us on holiday with her. She often incorporates unique touches like watercolor paint and metallic threads to give her embroidery a special flair. And luckily for us, she's also enthusiastic about teaching others how they can create their own embroidered postcards.

In her online class with My Modern Met Academy, Zamyatina breaks down all the skills you'll need to take your embroidery on the road. Whether you want to sketch or photograph a scene, she shares her step-by-step process for transforming your travel memories into a tangible piece of art.

So as you gear up for your summer holiday, get inspired by her travels and use her work to think creatively about how you can use embroidery to document your own vacation. And if you want clear instructions on how Zamyatina creates her travel embroidery, sign up for her Mixed Media Thread Painting class, which has over three hours of instruction and can be viewed at your leisure as many times as you'd like.

Embroidery artist Maria Zamyatina has a unique way of preserving her travel memories.

Portugal

Copenhagen, Denmark

Embroidery of Bridge in Prague

Prague, Czech Republic

She loves stitching scenes based on the photos and sketches she makes during her vacations.

Embroidery of the Keukenhof Gardens, The Netherlands

Keukenhof Gardens, The Netherlands

Embroidery of Buildings in Turkey

Istanbul, Turkey

Embroidery of Pub in London

London, England

Each work is a masterpiece filled with travel memories.

Golden Palace Embroidery in Kyoto

Kyoto, Japan

Delft, The Netherlands

Maria Zamyatina Travel Embroidery

Èze, France

If you want to stitch your own travel memories, Zamyatina shares her process in an online course with My Modern Met Academy.

Rome, Italy

Maria Zamyatina Travel Embroidery

Lisbon, Portugal

Over 3 hours, she breaks down her creative process and shares her secrets of thread painting.

Berlin, Germany

Maria Zamyatina Travel Embroidery

Hong Kong, China

In the end, you'll work with her to stitch a travel scene and come away with the skill to plan your own embroidered postcard.

Embroidery of a Tori Gate in Japan

Japan

Embroidery of Neuschwanstein Castle, Bavaria, Germany

Neuschwanstein Castle, Bavaria, Germany

Maria Zamyatina Travel Embroidery

Portugal

Check out a preview of her travel embroidery class.

Maria Zamyatina: Instagram | Etsy | Academy

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
