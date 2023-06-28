Skilled Embroidery Artist Documents Her Travels With a Needle and Thread

Some people enjoy sending postcards when they travel, while others use photography or a sketchbook to capture their travel memories. But embroidery artist Maria Zamyatina uses a needle and thread to make beautiful embroidered keepsakes of her trips. After visiting 27 countries and 151 cities, she certainly has plenty of inspiration to pull from.

From the iconic blue and white houses of Santorini to a colorful sunset in Portugal, Zamyatina has a wonderful ability to transport us on holiday with her. She often incorporates unique touches like watercolor paint and metallic threads to give her embroidery a special flair. And luckily for us, she's also enthusiastic about teaching others how they can create their own embroidered postcards.

In her online class with My Modern Met Academy, Zamyatina breaks down all the skills you'll need to take your embroidery on the road. Whether you want to sketch or photograph a scene, she shares her step-by-step process for transforming your travel memories into a tangible piece of art.

So as you gear up for your summer holiday, get inspired by her travels and use her work to think creatively about how you can use embroidery to document your own vacation. And if you want clear instructions on how Zamyatina creates her travel embroidery, sign up for her Mixed Media Thread Painting class, which has over three hours of instruction and can be viewed at your leisure as many times as you'd like.

Embroidery artist Maria Zamyatina has a unique way of preserving her travel memories.

She loves stitching scenes based on the photos and sketches she makes during her vacations.

Each work is a masterpiece filled with travel memories.

If you want to stitch your own travel memories, Zamyatina shares her process in an online course with My Modern Met Academy.

Over 3 hours, she breaks down her creative process and shares her secrets of thread painting.

In the end, you'll work with her to stitch a travel scene and come away with the skill to plan your own embroidered postcard.

Check out a preview of her travel embroidery class.

Maria Zamyatina: Instagram | Etsy | Academy

