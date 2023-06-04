Home / Crafts / Embroidery

Large Scale Thread Portraits Are Masterfully Embroidered on Tulle

By Margherita Cole on June 4, 2023
Embroidery Art by Katerina Marchenko

We are accustomed to seeing embroidery made on a small scale, but artist Katerina Marchenko takes this art form and makes it lifesize. Using colorful strands of yarn, she renders massive human portraits on delicate tulle and showcases the endless possibilities this medium has to offer.

Marchenko shows how she approaches each piece via her social media. In these videos, we see her weave long and wide pieces of thread through the tulle using her hands (san needle). She begins by outlining the facial features like the eyes, nose, and mouth with black. Then, she adds various hues to create planes of color, filling the portrait with a sense of dimension. However, rather than trying to disguise her method, she highlights the thread medium by adding stylistic touches to these faces in the form of long loose threads which cascade down the face or radiate from the head.

These large-scale portraits possess similar qualities to expressive paintings. The way in which Marchenko manipulates the array of different colored threads mimics brushstrokes on a canvas. And by alternating between light and dark shades, she even models these human figures.

You can purchase original embroidery creations via Marchenko's Etsy store and keep up to date with her latest creations by following the artist on Instagram.

Artist Katerina Marchenko embroiders large-scale designs on delicate tulle.

Embroidery Art by Katerina MarchenkoEmbroidery Art by Katerina Marchenko

She renders human portraits by weaving long pieces of yarn into the tulle.

Embroidery Art by Katerina MarchenkoEmbroidery Art by Katerina Marchenko

These pieces look like expressive paintings.

Embroidery Art by Katerina Marchenko

Watch how Marchenko works in the mesmerizing videos below:

Katerina Marchenko: Etsy | Website | Instagram | Behance

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Katerina Marchenko.

