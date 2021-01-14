Home / Science

Scientists Have Discovered a New State of Matter: Liquid Glass

By Madeleine Muzdakis on January 14, 2021
Liquid Glass New State of Matter

Photo: Stock Photos from PHYZZYGRAPHICS/Shutterstock

You probably know that there are three classically taught states of matter—liquids, solids, and gases. However, the properties of certain materials defy simplistic categorization. For decades, scientists have sought to answer why glass lacks the crystalline molecular structure common to most solid materials. A recent paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has made an important discovery which helps to explain this special property. As it turns out, a newly defined state of matter known as liquid glass is the key to understanding the structure of the commonplace solid-state material we all think we know well.

A team of material scientists at the University of Konstanz in Germany set out to determine what causes the special “choatic” structure of solid glass. They focused their efforts on the transition process to the solid state. To examine this, the team created colloids—ellipsoidal glass particles which were dispersed and suspended throughout another substance. These particles are larger than molecules, and could be observed interacting in different concentrations. One of the authors, Professor Andreas Zumbusch, said in a statement, “At certain particle densities orientational motion froze whereas translational motion persisted, resulting in glassy states where the particles clustered to form local structures with similar orientation.”

In other words, the particles grouped together in alignments. The “clusters [began] mutually obstructing each other and mediating characteristic long-range spatial correlations,” meaning they could not come together to form a traditional liquid matter. As the particles were also not a solid, they have been termed an entirely new state of matter—liquid glass. Theories about liquid glass have long existed, but this experiment was the first to observe the existence and behavior of the formation. The researchers hope that their discoveries will enable further advances in material science, particularly with respect to other glass-like substances.

Scientists have discovered a new fourth state of matter—liquid glass.

Liquid Glass Science

Photo: Stock Photos from JOKER1991/Shutterstock

By using elliptical particles as colloids, the researchers observed the behavior of the particles to gain insight into how the material forms liquid glass.

Neither Liquid Nor Solid Matter State

Ellipsoidal particles in clusters of a liquid glass. (Photo: Research groups of Professor Andreas Zumbusch and Professor Matthias Fuchs)

h/t: [IFL Science]

Related Articles:

Extremely Well-Preserved Woolly Rhino Is Discovered in Siberia’s Melting Permafrost

Scientists Design a Thermochromic Window That Turns Sunlight Into Electricity

Scientists Discover That Your Brain Stays Half Awake When You Sleep in a New Place

Study Finds That All Blue-Eyed People Share a Common Ancestor

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Extremely Well-Preserved Woolly Rhino Is Discovered in Siberia’s Melting Permafrost
Study Finds That 4-Month-Old Ravens Are as Intelligent as Adult Apes
This African Gray Parrot Is the First Animal To Ever Ask an Existential Question
Scientists Design a Thermochromic Window That Turns Sunlight Into Electricity
Study Finds That All Blue-Eyed People Share a Common Ancestor
Student Creates Ingenious Solar Panels Made From Food Waste

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Researchers Discover That Platypuses Mysteriously Glow Under Ultraviolet Light
Incredible Video Reveals the Inner Workings of Rockets When They Launch
Artist Uses the Power of Sound to Turn Sand Into Mesmerizing Patterns
Neuroscientist Makes Playlist of the Happiest Songs According to Science
The IEA Announces Solar Power Is Now the Cheapest Form of Energy
Researchers Create “UltraWhite” Paint That Reflects Light and Cools Buildings

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.