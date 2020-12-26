Home / Science / Health

Scientists Discover That Your Brain Stays Half Awake When You Sleep in a New Place

By Madeleine Muzdakis on December 26, 2020
Sleep Study Sleeping Brain Half Awake First-Night Effect

Photo: Stock Photos from FIZKES/Shutterstock

Have you ever woken up after sleeping in a new place and felt as if you hardly slept at all? This phenomenon is called the First-Night Effect (FNE), referring to the sub-par quality of human sleep during the first night in a new environment. Sleep researchers have been seeking the physiological root of FNE in humans. In a recent paper published in Current Biology, a team of scientists at Brown University announced that they have discovered one source of FNE: the human brain does not fully sleep during that first night. Led by Masako Tamaki, the study discovered that one of the hemispheres of the brain remains alert and vigilant for strange stimuli.

The researchers studied 35 sleeping subjects using advanced neuroimaging techniques and polysomnography (a technique which monitors brain waves, eye movements, and other sleep metrics). On the first night in a new environment, the researchers found the subjects' brains showed “regional interhemispheric asymmetry of sleep depth” in their first sleep cycle. This means that one hemisphere of the brain (usually the left) showed more activity that was mostly focused in the default mode network (DMN). The DMN includes sections of the brain responsible for daydreaming and other ambient thought patterns during wakeful rest. These active areas in one hemisphere mean that half the brain has significantly less sleep depth. As a result, researchers called the alert DMN the “night watch.”

The researchers also tested the reaction times of both the slumbering and alert hemispheres. They found that the less-sleeping hemisphere responded to stimuli—such as a dog barking or door slamming—more quickly than the half of the brain in deeper sleep. For this reason, the researchers not only postulate that the semi-alert hemisphere is the reason for FNE, but that FNE itself is a manifestation of the human brain keeping a “night watch” in a new environment. Other animals such as dolphins use partial sleep as a way to remain alert for predators or other threats. Tamaki and the team of researchers suspect that their discovery of asymmetrical sleep depth in humans likely has a similar function. On the first night in a new environment, it only makes sense that our brains remain more alert to help guard us.

If you would like to read the paper, you can find it on Current Biology‘s website.

A team of researchers at Brown University have discovered the reason you do not sleep well in strange places: half of your brain remains alert and vigilant as a protective mechanism.

Sleep Study Sleeping Brain Half Awake First-Night Effect

Photo: Stock Photos from NELLI SYROTYNSKA/Shutterstock

The researchers believe this brain activity explains the First-Night Effect many experience sleeping in new places.

Sleep Study Sleeping Brain Half Awake First-Night Effect

Photo: Stock Photos from HANK GREBE/Shutterstock

h/t: [Popular Science]

Related Articles:

Learn How to Fall Asleep in 2 Minutes with This U.S. Military Technique

New Study Finds That Sleeping in on the Weekend Helps You Live Longer

Baby Owls Sleep Face Down Because Their Heads Are Too Heavy

You Can Have a ’90s-Themed Sleepover in the Last Surviving Blockbuster

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Enjoying Wine and Cheese Might Actually Help You Avoid Dementia Later in Life
Study Finds That Pets Have Significantly Improved Lives Since the Pandemic Disrupted Human Relationships
Study Finds That Playing in Nature Boosts Children’s Immune Systems
14-Year-Old Wins America’s Top Young Scientist for Discovering Molecule to Battle COVID-19
Chrissy Teigen Shares News of Her Miscarriage in Raw Instagram Post, Helps Women Facing Same Type of Grief

Sponsored Content

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.