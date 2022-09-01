Home / Animals

Lolita the Orca May Soon Go Free After Decades of Forced Captivity

By Madeleine Muzdakis on September 1, 2022
Lolita at the Miami Sequarium

Lolita the orca whale performing at the Miami Seaquarium in 2006. (Photo: Averette via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0)

If you visited a big aquarium such as SeaWorld or the Miami Seaquarium a decade ago, performances by orcas, also known as killer whales, were probably a centerpiece of the visiting experience. However, animal advocates, Indigenous activists, and others have pushed to end the harmful practice of keeping these enormous whales locked up in small pools, forced to perform for audiences. Now good news emerges in this continuing crusade. Lolita, the resident geriatric orca of the Miami Seaquarium, may soon be released to the Salish Sea where her mother still roams.

Lolita's possible homecoming is a longtime coming. The enormous mammal was captured in 1970 in the Salish Sea, a body of water off the coast of Washington which is home to pods of killer whales. Captured at age 4, she has spent the past 52 years in captivity in Miami. Her tank is considered the smallest among those of captive orcas in the U.S. She has been forced to perform for crowds for decades. This, according to a recent report by the USDA, has resulted in injuries. She has hit her head while performing “fast swims,” and her bloodwork has been abnormal.

Whales in captivity can suffer severe health effects. Lolita, who is also known as Tokitae or Toki, outlived her tank-mate Hugo. He passed from hitting his head on the aquariums walls, causing an aneurism. “She's a miracle every day,” Howard Garrett, a whale researcher and activist with Orca Network, told The Guardian. “It's against all odds that she is still alive. I think it's about her mental health that keeps her physical health in good shape. She's not withdrawn, neurotic, not the stereotypic behavior that indicates any kind of brain damage associated with being in captivity. She may be a complete outlier in her ability to stay healthy.”

The USDA also reported that Lolita may not be getting enough food and water. This only adds to the list of health concerns which can appear in captivity. Due to a change in ownership, the chances for her release are now much brighter. Activists who have been pushing for decades may at last see Lolita return to the Salish Sea, where her mother, a 93-year-old orca known as L25 or “Ocean Sun,” leads a pod. Returning these magnificent creatures to their natural habitat is a humane solution advocated for by the likes of The International Marine Mammal Project. It is also important to recognize the connection of Indigenous peoples to the orcas and to work to restore what was taken.

Lolita, also known as Tokitae or Toki, is a geriatric orca whale who has long been kept and forced to perform at the Miami Seaquarium.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PETA Latino (@officialpetalatino)

Thanks to activists and reports by the USDA, Lolita may soon be released back into the Salish Sea where her mother still roams.

Orca in the SAlish Sea

An orca in the Puget Sound, off the coast of Washington. (Photo: CAVAN/Depositphotos)

h/t: [People]

Related Articles:

Photographer Creates Dreamy Escapism With Stunning Stitched Images of Orcas and Sunsets

Rare All-White Orca Whales Spotted in Pacific Ocean

Award-Winning Photographers Share Their Love of Big Animals in Coffee Table Book

Killer Whale Mother Who Mourned Her Dead Calf Gives Birth to a Live and Healthy Calf

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Japanese Shrine Creates Custom Water Sanctuary for Bees To Stay Hydrated
Sweet Bat Portraits Dispel Stereotypes of These Incredibly Important Mammals
Trove of Jurassic-Era Fossilized Fish Discovered on an English Dairy Farm
Photographer Gets Rare Glimpse of British Columbia’s Spirit Bears
Cincinnati Zoo Announces the Name of Newborn Hippo
Scientists Discover That Many Cold-Blooded Creatures Do Not Age

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Very Rare Jellyfish Is Captured on Video for the First Time
Man Finds Groundhog Eating All His Crops and Decides To Build Him His Own Garden
Stunning Photos Capture Great White Sharks Leaping High in the Air
Unbelievable Video Shows Humpback Whale Scooping Two Women Into Its Mouth
Young Snow Leopard Bares Its Teeth at Camera in Wonderful Candid Photo
Yellowstone Park Reminds Visitors To Stay Away From Animals After Two Bison Attacks in Three Days

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]