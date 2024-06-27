Pair of Resting Cuckoo Bees Wins the Royal Entomological Society’s Insect Photo Competition

The UK's leading insect science charity has announced the winners of its annual photo competition. Each year, the Royal Entomological Society asks amateur insect photographers to bring the miniature world of bugs to life, and this year was no exception. Luke Chambers was named the overall winner for his interesting look at two bees and their unusual sleeping habits.

Sleeping insects also netted 17-year-old Gustav Parenmark the win in the under 18 division. His winning image shows a banded demoiselle damselfly at rest. Parenmark, who is also a previous winner, shared the secret to his success in capturing the damselfly at rest.

“Waking up early is the key to photographing sleeping odonates,” he shares. “This species of damselfly is usually very skittish, but I went out at 4 a.m. to capture them inactive, making them easier to photograph.”

While macro photography is often used to capture insects, the competition's smartphone category proves that this type of photography can be accomplished without expensive equipment.

“Photography like this provides a window into the astonishing complexity and beauty of the insect world,” shares head judge Dr. Tim Cockerill, who is a broadcaster, photographer, and senior lecturer at Falmouth University. “It’s so often that technological advances destroy our engagement with the natural world, but the results of our competition show exactly the opposite trend can be possible. At a time when insects face huge threats, I hope this collection of stunning images helps to showcase just how important—and beautiful—they really are.”

Scroll down to see our favorite winners and finalists of the 2023 Royal Entomological Society photo contest.

Here are the winners of the 2023 Royal Entomological Society photo contest.

