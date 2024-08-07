Home / Photography / Macro Photography

Monumental Portraits of Tiny Peacock Spiders Flaunting Their Colorful Bodies

By Jessica Stewart on August 7, 2024
Peacock spider

Maratus karrie

Australia's peacock spiders are known for the remarkable, colorful, iridescent patterns that the males exhibit on their abdomens. There are a little over 100 species in the genus Maratus, with the tiny spiders measuring between just 3 and 5 millimeters in length. A new exhibition by Australia-based Colombian artist Maria Fernanda Cardoso celebrates their beauty through exceptional macro photography.

Spiders of Paradise centers on about 17 monumental portraits from Cardoso's ongoing peacock spider photographic series. Cardoso draws inspiration from the natural world, and her artistic practice includes installations, performances, sculptures, photography, and video. To execute the portraits, which are comprised of over 1,000 individual frames, she turned to scientific imager Geoff Thompson and entomologist Andy Wang from the Queensland Museum, who specialize in deep-focus microphotography and microscopic specimen preparation.

The result is an in-depth look at the colors and patterns that adorn these spiders. Much more than simply decorative, the coloration is a question of survival. The males flash their impressive abdomens during courtship and then dance to woo their partner. If the female isn't interested, she's apt to attack or even kill him.

“The Maratus spiders of Australia are the most colorful, flamboyant, sexy, and charming spiders on the planet,” Cardoso shares. “To me, their use of color, gesture, sound, and movement makes them sophisticated visual and performing artists. They are also the smallest performers I know of, on average about 3-5mm in size, smaller than a grain of rice.”

Through her work, Cardoso brings these tiny giants to life and highlights their importance to the Australian ecosystem. Thanks to the touring exhibition, which was developed with the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia, the public will gain a deeper appreciation for these small creatures.

Spiders of Paradise will be on view at Carns Art Gallery in Queensland from August 31, 2024 to November 24, 2024 before making its way to five other locations across Australia over the next two years.

Maria Fernanda Cardoso celebrates Australia's peacock spiders in her series titled Spiders of Paradise.

Peacock spider

Maratus speciosus

Peacock spider

Maratus bubo

Peacock spider

Maratus madelineae

Peacock spider

Maratus pavonis

These tiny spiders from the genus Maratus are the stars of these monumental portraits as they flaunt their eye-catching bodies.

Peacock spider

Maratus amabilis

Female Peacock spider

Maratus amabilis (female)

Male peacock spiders have colorful patterns on their abdomens, which they use to woo females alongside elaborate courtship dances.

Peacock spider

Maratus splendens

Peacock spider

Maratus volans

Peacock spider

Maratus australis

Peacock spider

Maratus calcitrans

“The Maratus spiders of Australia are the most colorful, flamboyant, sexy, and charming spiders on the planet.”

Peacock spider

Maratus christatus

Peacock spider

Maratus elephans

Peacock spider

Maratus karrie

Peacock spider

Maratus lobatus

Learn more about how these incredible arachnids inspired Cardoso.

Maria Fernanda Cardoso: Website | Instagram

All images courtesy of the artist and Sullivan+Strumpf, Sydney © the artist. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Maria Fernanda Cardoso.

