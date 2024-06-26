Home / Animals

Before-and-After Shots of Tiny Eggs and the Invertebrates That Hatch From Them

By Jessica Stewart on June 26, 2024

A fascinating video by Adrian Kozakiewicz of Insecthaus shows how all types of creepy crawlies can hatch from tiny eggs. In the short clip, we see a small egg inKozakiewicz’s hand and then, a split second later, the large adult version of what emerges. Whether you like bugs or not, the video is a cool look at the reproduction of these small animals.

Most of what we see are insects—various beetles, butterflies, a Praying mantis, and more. However, there is an occasional curveball, like a crab and what looks to be an enormous snail. The variety certainly keeps you on your toes, as the size of the egg isn't always indicative of how large the final result will be.

While as mammals, our reproduction works quite differently, much of the rest of the animal kingdom lays eggs. From fish and birds to reptiles and insects, eggs are the main reproductive vehicle. Often laid in clusters, eggs allow these animals to produce live offspring without having to worry about carrying them internally. For many animals, this keeps their offspring safe from predators and environmental dangers.

So get ready for an adventure and press play on the video to see all of the invertebrates that hatch from these eggs.

h/t: [Reddit]

