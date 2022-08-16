Home / Photography / Wildlife Photography

Award-Winning Photographers Share Their Love of Big Animals in Coffee Table Book

By Jessica Stewart on August 16, 2022
Bengal Tiger Drinking Water

“Water is life” by Amos Nachoum. Bengal Tiger in Pench, India.
When award-winning photographers Amos Nachoum and Marko Dimitrijevic met in Tonga while looking for humpback whales, they bonded over their shared love of big animals. Now, they've combined their 70 years of photography experience in order to bring the public an exceptional look at the world of wildlife in their joint venture, aptly titled BIG.

This remarkable photography book, published by teNeues, is a highlight reel of each photographer's best images. Whether taking us underwater with polar bears or observing a tiger quenching its thirst on land, the photographers transport us into their wild world. The excitement and emotion of the images are palpable and each photographer's respect for wildlife is evident in their imagery.

Across 256 pages, the book is divided into sections based on the emotions that Nachoum and Dimitrijevic experienced while encountering these large animals. Covering a wide geographical range, the images in the coffee table book are an incredible way to gain a new appreciation for these animals and to understand more about what wildlife photographers experience in the field. Featuring both award-winning photographs and never-before-seen images, there is a surprise that awaits on every page.

BIG is a new coffee table book by award-winning wildlife photographers Amos Nachoum and Marko Dimitrijevic.

BIG by Amos Nachoum and Marko Dimitrijevic

The book focuses on their best images of large animals in the wild.

Leopard seal and Gentoo penguin underwater

“End of Game” by Amos Nachoum. Leopard seal and Gentoo penguin in Plano Island, Antarctic peninsula.

Black and white photo of a grizzly bear running in the water

“The Run” by Marko Dimitrijevic. Grizzly bear in Yukon, Canada.

BIG is broken into chapters based on the emotions the photographers felt when they encountered these animals.

Galapagos Giant Tortoise

“Living Dinosaur” by Marko Dimitrijevic. Galapagos Giant Tortoise in Galapagos, Ecuador.

Portrait of South American Sea Lions

“Loud and Clear” by Marko Dimitrijevic. South American sea lions in Tierra del Fuego, Chile.

With over 70 years of combined photography experience, Nachoum and Dimitrijevic have traveled the world in search of wildlife.

Sperm Whale with Diver

“In the company of giants” by Amos Nachoum. Sperm Whale in Dominica.

Three Polar Bears Underwater in Hudson Bay

“In Harmony with Giants” by Amos Nachoum. Polar bear in Hudson Bay, Nanavut, Canada.

Humpback Whale Jumping Out of the Water

“Giant Jump” by Marko Dimitrijevic. Humpback in Silver Banks, Dominican Republic.

Their hope is that the book will bring newfound respect for these incredible creatures.

Stingray in French Polynesia

“Ray at Sunset” by Marko Dimitrijevic. Stingray in Moorea, French Polynesia.

Orca in the Water Under the Moon in Norway

“Orca Moon” by Amos Nachoum. Orca in Tysfjord, Norway.

BIG: Bookshop

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by teNeues.

