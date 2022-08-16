Award-Winning Photographers Share Their Love of Big Animals in Coffee Table Book

When award-winning photographers Amos Nachoum and Marko Dimitrijevic met in Tonga while looking for humpback whales, they bonded over their shared love of big animals. Now, they've combined their 70 years of photography experience in order to bring the public an exceptional look at the world of wildlife in their joint venture, aptly titled BIG.

This remarkable photography book, published by teNeues, is a highlight reel of each photographer's best images. Whether taking us underwater with polar bears or observing a tiger quenching its thirst on land, the photographers transport us into their wild world. The excitement and emotion of the images are palpable and each photographer's respect for wildlife is evident in their imagery.

Across 256 pages, the book is divided into sections based on the emotions that Nachoum and Dimitrijevic experienced while encountering these large animals. Covering a wide geographical range, the images in the coffee table book are an incredible way to gain a new appreciation for these animals and to understand more about what wildlife photographers experience in the field. Featuring both award-winning photographs and never-before-seen images, there is a surprise that awaits on every page.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by teNeues.