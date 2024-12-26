Iconic ‘Luna Luna’ Art Carnival From the ’80s Reopens in New York City

Luna Luna, the world’s first traveling art carnival, made its enchanting debut back in 1987 in Hamburg, Germany. This fantastical fairground was brought to life with one-of-a-kind attractions designed by some of the biggest modern artists of the era, including Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, David Hockney, and Salvador Dalí. Now, this legendary carnival of creativity has found a new temporary home at The Shed in New York City.

After dazzling visitors in Hamburg during the ’80s, Luna Luna’s whimsical rides and attractions spent 15 long years packed away in 44 shipping containers from 2007 to 2022, somewhere in Texas. Fast forward to December 2023, and the legendary carnival finally got its second chance at life. Artist André Heller, his son, and Canadian rapper Drake—whose production company DreamCrew helped fund the revival—brought the magic of Luna Luna back. The reimagined carnival, titled Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy, made its debut in LA last year and has now opened in NYC.

Guests can experience some of the original rides, such a ferris wheel by Basquiat and a colorful carousel by Haring. Other highlights include Heller’s whimsical Wedding Chapel, Hockney’s enchanting Tree of Life, Lichtenstein’s playful Labyrinth, and Dalí’s surreal funhouse, Dalídom. Adding to the nostalgic charm, performers playfully roam the fairground, bringing the lively spirit of the original 1987 Luna Luna back to life. Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy at The Shed is also home to some archival items and new attractions inspired by the original carnival.

Want to experience this whimsical fairground? Get your tickets for Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy, open from now until February 23, 2025 in NYC, on the Luna Luna website. You’ll find the attractions throughout The Shed’s Level 2 Gallery and The McCourt of the cultural center.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Luna Luna.

This article has been edited and updated to reflect the exhibition end date has been extended.