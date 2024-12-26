Home / Art History / Modern Art

Iconic ‘Luna Luna’ Art Carnival From the ’80s Reopens in New York City

By Emma Taggart on December 26, 2024

Luna Luna Art Carnival Comes to New York City

Luna Luna, the world’s first traveling art carnival, made its enchanting debut back in 1987 in Hamburg, Germany. This fantastical fairground was brought to life with one-of-a-kind attractions designed by some of the biggest modern artists of the era, including Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, David Hockney, and Salvador Dalí. Now, this legendary carnival of creativity has found a new temporary home at The Shed in New York City.

After dazzling visitors in Hamburg during the ’80s, Luna Luna’s whimsical rides and attractions spent 15 long years packed away in 44 shipping containers from 2007 to 2022, somewhere in Texas. Fast forward to December 2023, and the legendary carnival finally got its second chance at life. Artist André Heller, his son, and Canadian rapper Drake—whose production company DreamCrew helped fund the revival—brought the magic of Luna Luna back. The reimagined carnival, titled Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy, made its debut in LA last year and has now opened in NYC.

Guests can experience some of the original rides, such a ferris wheel by Basquiat and a colorful carousel by Haring. Other highlights include Heller’s whimsical Wedding Chapel, Hockney’s enchanting Tree of Life, Lichtenstein’s playful Labyrinth, and Dalí’s surreal funhouse, Dalídom. Adding to the nostalgic charm, performers playfully roam the fairground, bringing the lively spirit of the original 1987 Luna Luna back to life. Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy at The Shed is also home to some archival items and new attractions inspired by the original carnival.

Want to experience this whimsical fairground? Get your tickets for Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy, open from now until February 23, 2025 in NYC, on the Luna Luna website. You’ll find the attractions throughout The Shed’s Level 2 Gallery and The McCourt of the cultural center.

The legendary art carnival, Luna Luna, is now open to explore at The Shed in New York City.

Luna Luna Art Carnival Comes to New York City

Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy revives the one-of-a-kind attractions designed by modern artists in 1987, when the fantastical fairground first opened in Hamburg.

Luna Luna Art Carnival Comes to New York City

Sonia Delaunay, entrance archway and Luna Luna sign. Luna Luna, Hamburg, Germany, 1987. (Photo: © Sabina Sarnitz. Courtesy Luna Luna, LLC)

Guests can experience some of the original rides, including a colorful carousel by Keith Haring.

Luna Luna Art Carnival Comes to New York City

Visitors ride Keith Haring’s painted carousel. Luna Luna, Hamburg, Germany, 1987. © Keith Haring Foundation/licensed by Artestar, New York. (Photo: © Sabina Sarnitz. Courtesy Luna Luna, LLC)

Luna Luna Art Carnival Comes to New York City

Keith Haring paints his carousel. © Keith Haring Foundation/licensed by Artestar, New York. (Photo: © Sabina Sarnitz. Courtesy Luna Luna, LLC)

Luna Luna Art Carnival Comes to New York City

Keith Haring paints his carousel. © Keith Haring Foundation/licensed by Artestar, New York. (Photo: © Sabina Sarnitz. Courtesy Luna Luna, LLC)

Other highlights include David Hockney’s enchanting Tree of Life, Lichtenstein’s playful Labyrinth, and Salvador Dalí’s surreal funhouse, Dalídom.

Luna Luna Art Carnival Comes to New York City

Aerial view of Luna Luna in Moorweide park. Hamburg, Germany, 1987. (Photo: © Sabina Sarnitz. Courtesy Luna Luna, LLC)

Luna Luna Art Carnival Comes to New York City

A performer entertains visitors in front of Kenny Scharf’s painted chair swing ride. Luna Luna, Hamburg, Germany, 1987. © Kenny Scharf. Licensed by Artestar, New York. (Photo: © Sabina Sarnitz. Courtesy Luna Luna, LLC)

Luna Luna Art Carnival Comes to New York City

Visitors on Kenny Scharf’s painted chair swing ride. Luna Luna, Hamburg, Germany, 1987. © Kenny Scharf. Licensed by Artestar, New York. (Photo: © Sabina Sarnitz. Courtesy Luna Luna, LLC)

Luna Luna Art Carnival Comes to New York City

Visitors on Kenny Scharf’s painted chair swing ride. Luna Luna, Hamburg, Germany, 1987. © Kenny Scharf. Licensed by Artestar, New York. (Photo: © Sabina Sarnitz. Courtesy Luna Luna, LLC)

There's even a ferris wheel designed by Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Luna Luna Art Carnival Comes to New York City

Visitors in line for Jean-Michel Basquait’s painted Ferris wheel. Luna Luna, Hamburg, Germany 1987. © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat/licensed by Artestar, New York. (Photo: © Sabina Sarnitz. Courtesy Luna Luna, LLC)

Luna Luna Art Carnival Comes to New York City

Jean-Michel Basquiat, painted Ferris wheel. Luna Luna, Hamburg, Germany, 1987. ©Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat/licensed by Artestar, New York. (Photo: © Sabina Sarnitz. Courtesy Luna Luna, LLC)

Luna Luna Art Carnival Comes to New York City

Performer in front of Roy Lichtenstein’s Luna Luna Pavilion. Luna Luna, Hamburg, Germany, 1987. © Estate of Roy Lichtenstein, 1987, all rights reserved. (Photo: © Sabina Sarnitz. Courtesy Luna Luna, LLC)

Luna Luna Art Carnival Comes to New York City

André Heller, Dream Station. Luna Luna, Hamburg, Germany, 1987. (Photo: © Sabina Sarnitz. Courtesy Luna Luna, LLC)

Luna Luna: Website | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube
The Shed: Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Luna Luna.

This article has been edited and updated to reflect the exhibition end date has been extended.

Related Articles:

Book Tells the Story of a Forgotten Art Amusement Park With Work by Legendary Artists

7 Facts About Pioneering Street Artist Keith Haring

6 Crowning Facts About Cultural Icon and Celebrated Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat

6 Surprising Facts About Pop Artist Roy Lichtenstein

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Paris Celebrates 100 Years of Surrealism With Landmark Exhibit at Centre Pompidou
50 Years Ago Marina Abramović’s Revolutionary ‘Rhythm 0’ Tested Human Nature
Tamara de Lempicka’s Revolutionary Art To Be Exhibited in First U.S. Retrospective
Thousands of Pablo Picasso’s Pieces Are Now Available To View in New Digital Archive
Rare Photos of Frida Kahlo on Display in New York City
Stunning Restoration of ’Liberty Leading the People’ Returns to the Louvre

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Lost Gustav Klimt Painting Is Rediscovered After Almost 100 Years
Book Reveals Hundreds of Frida Kahlo’s Fascinating Personal Photography Collection
How Much Do You Know About Frida Kahlo? [Quiz]
Book Tells the Story of a Forgotten Art Amusement Park With Work by Legendary Artists
Who Was Josef Albers? Learn About the Artist Whose ‘Interaction of Color’ Still Endures Today
Bauhaus: How the Avant-Garde Movement Transformed Modern Art

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.