15 Awe-Inspiring Images of Our Galaxy from the 2024 Milky Way Photographer of the Year

For the seventh year, travel blog Capture the Atlas has celebrated our galaxy with its Milky Way Photographer of the Year collection. These 25 images of the Milky Way were singled out as exceptional examples of astrophotography and are awe-inspiring looks at the Milky Way.

The photographs, taken in 15 different countries—from the United States and Argentina to New Zealand and France—were selected from the more than 5,000 images submitted to this year's competition. Photographer Dan Zafra of Capture the Atlas curates the images, looking for photographs from both established and new photographers.

The final selection is not only beautiful but also inspirational. From remote locations in Patagonia to the snowy Alps of Slovenia, the stunning images demonstrate how creative astrophotographers can get with the Milky Way. Whether it's shown as an arch perfectly framing a mountain or accompanied by bands of colored light in the sky, it's incredible to see the diversity in our galaxy.

Scroll down to see 15 of our favorite images from the collection, and then head over to Capture the Atlas to see the full gallery.

These images of our galaxy are sure to inspire.

